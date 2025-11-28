Moo Deng Who? Ava the Strawberry Tiger Has Become Everyone’s New Favorite Animal The cute cub lives in Thailand. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 28 2025, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: chiangmainightsafari/Instagram

If you've ever been on the internet, you know just how easy it is for a cute animal to go viral. And while there's been a variety of online favorites over the years — including Grumpy Cat, Doge the dog, and of course, Moo Deng — it seems like every so often an adorable new creature comes onto the scene and becomes everyone's favorite furry little star. The latest animal capturing our hearts (and cell phones) appears to be Ava, the strawberry tiger at Thailand's Chiang Mai Night Safari.

The stunning tiger cub has a face that is easy to love, but it's probably her coloring that is really winning people over. That's because she looks slightly different than traditional tiers, which can have bold or dark orange colors. However, Ava (and her sister, Luna), have a special gene that produces the unusual coat colors, making her a standout. Want to learn more about the pair of golden furred tigers? Keep reading as we share everything we know about them so far.

Ava the strawberry tiger live in Thailand.

The Chiang Mai Night Safari is home to not one, but two golden or strawberry tigers. The pair are sisters, and they are named Ava and Luna. They owe their pretty and unique look to recessive genes, which in turn make them extremely rare among tigers. According to Prestige magazine, experts believe there are fewer than 100 of these types of tigers in the entire world. Born in 2021, Ava is still considered a cub, despite her large size. However, her youthful face makes her seem much younger.

That has prompted many online to say that she seems like an oversized kitten. However, the cub is definitely more grown up and dangerous than her domesticated cousins, which is why visitors aren't allowed to get near the apex predator. But, that hasn't stopped them from sharing videos and photos of Ava and her sister online. The cubs have become quite the celebrities since they were first born, and they seem poised to knock Moo Deng out of her top spot as everyone's favorite online star.

How can you see the golden tigers?

If you'd like to check these cute kitties out for yourself, you'll have to head to Thailand's Chiang Mai Night Safari. The nature theme park is open to the public, and tickets can be ordered online. Visitors can choose between the Safari Tram and the Jaguar Trail, each of which will set you back just $37.23 or $12.41 for an adult ticket, respectively. Once there, you'll not only be able to see Ava and her sister, but you'll also be able to see other wildlife native to Asia and other places.