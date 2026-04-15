Did Starbucks Just Announce an Unlimited Drink Subscription? The deal claims to offer unlimited drinks for just $65 a month. By Lauren Wellbank Updated April 15 2026, 2:32 p.m. ET Source: Kevs/Unsplash

Love a good cup of Joe? Well, if your preferred vendor is Starbucks, you have seen the exciting news that the cafe is offering an unlimited drink subscription plan in April 2026. The information was shared on Instagram, where it quickly went viral, with tens of thousands of people clamoring to like and celebrate the news. As someone who could easily drop $10 a day there, that includes me as well. However, like all things that seem too good to be true, one has to question this offer.

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That's because it seems like Starbucks wouldn't exactly be making out very well in this deal, considering the price of the average purchase. Even a casual Starbucks drinking could rack up hundreds of dollars in charges in each month, making many people ask why Starbucks would even offer such a deal. So, is the Starbucks unlimited drink subscription real? And if so, how do you sign up to take advantage of the Seattle-based coffee company's exciting offer? Keep reading to find out!

Source: Zeq Qayong/Unsplash

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Is the unlimited drink subscription from Starbucks real?

On April 11, 2026, an Instagram account by the name of @thenuttingtonpost shared a photo of some Starbucks cups, declaring that Starbucks had released a $65 a month unlimited drink subscription. "People are going crazy about this, with many wondering if Starbucks will make a profit if people take advantage heavily," the caption said in part. "Officials have yet to state the fine details of the subscription, but it’s safe to say this is exciting news for many. Will you be buying this?"

While the post quickly went viral, many people declared the news more wishful thinking than reality, and started to call the OP out in the comments. Some pointed out how a real update would've come from Starbucks, while others noted that the post was riddled with spelling errors, like the word "subsription." A quick check on the Starbucks website, and we were able to confirm that no such news has been announced. Sadly, this news looks to be a hoax.

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Starbucks does have a monthly membership offer.

While the coffee chain may not be offering an unlimited subscription, it does have a rewards program. According to the company's website, Starbucks allows people to "collect stars" when they purchase eligible items. They can then use those stars to earn freebies, like different drinks and foods. After you earn so many stars, you'll be able to upgrade your account and unlock benefits that help members earn free drinks and food faster than they did before.