Sorry, There Is No Solar Eclipse Taking Place on August 2, 2025 Find out when the next solar eclipse will take place. By Lauren Wellbank Published July 29 2025, 4:14 p.m. ET

Chatter has been popping up online and on social media about a solar eclipse that is said to be gearing up to plunge the world into total darkness on Aug. 2, 2025. People are saying that this once-in-a-century event is going to bring about a darkness that will hang out for a record-breaking amount of time, causing people to worry about what they need to do to get ready for the big day.

However, experts are saying that the rumors of a total solar eclipse on Aug. 2, 2025 are actually fake, and instead the true date of a noteworthy solar eclipse won't happen for a few more years. So, which is it? Keep reading to get the facts and to find out what you need to know about the rumored August eclipse.

Is there a solar eclipse happening on Aug. 2, 2025?

When we have questions about the sky, we go directly to the experts at Space.com, who say that no solar eclipse is taking place on Aug. 2, 2025. They say that the rumors likely stem from some confusion surrounding an eclipse expected to happen on Aug. 2, 2027, which Space.com says will be a sight to behold.

That may be a big bummer for space enthusiasts who were hoping to see something spectacular in the sky during summer 2025, especially after getting treated to a pretty rare sight on April 8, 2024, when a pretty noteworthy solar eclipse was visible across parts of Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. According to the space site, that eclipse lasted 4 minutes and 28 seconds, which is pretty long considering how long a solar eclipse usually runs for.

When is the next big solar eclipse?

As we said, another big deal eclipse is heading our way, we'll just have to wait a little bit to see it. The August 2027 eclipse has earned the nickname of the "eclipse of the century," according to Space.com, as it's expected to bring the longest totality (that's when the sun is completely covered) of the 21st century. And if the calculations are correct, it will hold that distinction until July 16, 2114.

Where can you see the August 2027 solar eclipse?

If you'd like to ensure that you're in the right spot at the right time to witness this amazing eclipse, you'll need to start making your travel plans now. The path of totality will run through 11 different countries, including Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Morocco. Those located in parts of Europe, southern Asia, and Africa will get to see a partial view of the eclipse.