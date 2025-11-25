Model Sleebunn Launches Animal Rescue, Saves Hundreds of Dying Cats "Rescuing animals has always been the thing that made me feel alive, it made life feel worth it." By Green Matters Staff Updated Nov. 25 2025, 4:35 p.m. ET Source: Sleebunn

Most people know Sleebunn for the obvious reasons. But while they were focused on her looks, the model was bottle-feeding abandoned kittens and building a thriving independent cat rescue.

Four years ago, Sleebunn walked away from her 9-to-5. Weekends volunteering at animal shelters while stuck in corporate purgatory wasn't enough anymore. "I didn't leave my 9-5 to 'become an influencer,'" she says. "I left because rescuing animals has always been the thing that made me feel alive, it made life feel worth it, and I wanted a life built around that.”

Source: Sleebunn

The math is both simple and brutal: traditional animal rescue requires traditional funding. Grants take months, even years in some cases, and donations are unpredictable. But content creation? That's immediate revenue. So Sleebunn did what few people have the audacity to attempt, monetizing one thing to fund her actual passion.

Two years ago, she launched Stray Safe TNR, an animal rescue that has since saved hundreds of stray and abandoned cats. Her most viral moment perfectly encapsulates the strategy: a Reel about newborn kitten facts, filmed while she cared for a 36-hour-old kitten abandoned by its mother. It amassed over three million views and renewed attention to cat overpopulation and spay-neuter programs.

Sleebunn has essentially weaponized the algorithm's attention economy to raise awareness of a timely issue. One of her rescue's merch shirts reads "T--ties for Kitties," a direct response to the relentless comments on her content that funds medical care for cats that would otherwise die on the streets.

Source: Sleebunn

While traditional rescues struggle with donor fatigue and overhead costs, she's scaling. The next phase? Expanding Stray Safe and eventually building Critter Cottage, a large animal sanctuary.