A Ship Carrying Wheat to Italy Is Stuck in the Detroit River, Hopes to Be Freed Soon A freighter ship departing from Canada and headed to Italy has been stuck in the Detroit River since Nov. 27. Here's what to know. By Anna Garrison Nov. 28 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

The Gist: On Nov. 26, 2023, a freighter ship called Barbro G arrived in Detroit from Canada, intending to depart for Italy on Nov. 27. The ship carries over roughly 19,000 tons of wheat.

However, on Nov. 27, the ship was unexpectedly grounded in the Detroit River.

The U.S. Coast Guard has found no pollution, injuries, or other negative impact from the grounding and hopes to free the ship by Nov. 28.

If you remember the Suez Canal ship disaster of 2021, headlines from the Detroit River may begin to sound familiar. On Nov. 26, 2023, a freighter ship called Barbro G arrived in Detroit from Canada, intending to depart for Italy the next day. The ship was carrying an estimated 19,000 tons of wheat. Unfortunately, Barbro G didn't quite reach its destination — the ship ran aground in the early morning of Nov. 27, and small tugboats could not free the ship from its position in the Detroit River. Here's what you need to know.

A ship carrying wheat to Italy became stuck in the Detroit River.

On Nov. 27, 2023, at approximately 7:37 a.m., the freighter Barbro G ran aground, according to ClickOnDetroit. The ship had been docked in Belle Isle Anchorage in Detroit on the evening of Nov. 26 with intentions to leave the morning of Nov. 27. The ship ran aground because the "bow thrusters were inoperable," and its anchor "dragged," causing it to become stuck.

Initially, small tugboats were used to free the ship but they were unsuccessful. The U.S. Coast Guard then stepped in to try to move the ship to open water. The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes X account (formerly known as Twitter) confirmed that officials would attempt to free the ship using tugboats at 8 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2023.

In an update at roughly 10:30 a.m. EST, the Coast Guard announced they were delaying plans to free the ship while waiting for a third tugboat. Thankfully, per Detroit News, the Coast Guard reports "no injuries, pollution, or impact to commercial traffic at the freighter's grounding site" because the ship became stuck outside a shipping lane.

The November 2023 incident is only the most recent in a series of incidents featuring freighter ships becoming grounded in the Detroit River. Detroit News harkens to May 2023, when freighter M/V Mark W. Barker, carrying 21,000 tons of salt, became stuck in the Detroit River for four hours after running aground just feet from where the Barbro G floats in November.