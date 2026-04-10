RTHMS Is Quietly Becoming the Most Valuable “Pass” at Coachella Valley for Neon Carnival Download RTHMS to check your RSVP status and fast-track your consideration for guest list access. By Green Matters Staff Updated April 10 2026, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: RTHMS

Something unusual is happening in the desert this year, and it has nothing to do with the lineup. While thousands of festivalgoers prepare for long lines, crowded entrances, and the usual Coachella chaos, a growing number of insiders are bypassing it all entirely. The reason is surprisingly simple: they downloaded RTHMS.

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As conversations around the environmental impact of large-scale festivals like Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival continue to grow, tools like RTHMS may also be playing a subtle role in reducing on-site strain. By streamlining entry, coordinating movement, and minimizing unnecessary congestion, the app could help cut down on long queues, excess waste from overcrowded areas, and the kind of logistical bottlenecks that often lead to higher resource consumption. In a setting where tens of thousands of people are concentrated in one place, even small efficiencies in how crowds move and gather can translate into a more sustainable footprint across the weekend.

What started as a next-generation connection platform is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about “hacks” of festival weekend. According to multiple attendees and circulating insider chatter, users of the app are gaining access to guest lists, expedited entry, and even VIP experiences tied to events like Neon Carnival.

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In a setting where access is everything, RTHMS is positioning itself as the ultimate equalizer. The premise behind the app is already unconventional. Instead of matching people based on curated profiles or surface-level interests, RTHMS connects users based on real-world behavior patterns. Daily routines, movement habits, and lifestyle data are translated into what the platform calls “Habit Tags,” allowing for a new kind of compatibility.

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Source: RTHMS

But at Coachella Valley, that technology is taking on an entirely different role. It is becoming currency. Festival insiders describe the app as a “digital fast pass,” a tool that is quietly being shared among those looking to avoid the typical bottlenecks of the weekend. While others wait in lines stretching across the desert, RTHMS users are reportedly moving through alternative entry points, walking into exclusive environments, and experiencing Coachella at a completely different level.

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The most buzzed-about access point is Neon Carnival, the invite-only after-hours playground known for drawing celebrities, athletes, and top-tier influencers. Historically, getting in has required connections, status, or pure luck. This year, however, the rules appear to be shifting. RTHMS is changing the equation.

Whether intentional or organic, the app has become embedded in the social fabric of the festival. Groups are forming through it, meetups are being coordinated in real time, and access opportunities are spreading through its network effect.

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Source: RTHMS

It is no longer just about who you know. It is about whether you are on RTHMS. And in a place where exclusivity drives everything, that distinction is proving to be powerful. As Coachella Valley continues to evolve into a hybrid of music festival and cultural marketplace, tools like this are redefining how people navigate it. Access is becoming digital. Status is becoming behavioral. And the traditional gatekeepers are starting to lose their grip.