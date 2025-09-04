Rolling Ray’s Mom Announces the Rapper’s Death at 28 — What Was His Disability? The news was shared by his mother. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 4 2025, 6:33 p.m. ET Source: rollingrayofficial/tiktok.com

Fans of internet sensation Rolling Ray are reeling after the rapper's mother announced his death on Facebook. The bereaved mother shared the sad news about her 28-year-old son in a private Facebook post that has been reported on by multiple outlets since the news broke on Sept. 3, 2025. Rolling Ray had become a mainstay on apps like Instagram and Twitter, where he frequently went viral for his appearances at events, like the Black Lives Matter protest in Washington D.C.

Not only that, but Rolling Ray was well known in disability and LGBT+ communities for his activism. He'd also become something of a household name after an MTV appearance in 2018. Since the news broke, fans have been sharing their shock and their sadness about the 28-year-old's death, posting comments on his old videos on TikTok. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Rolling Ray's surprising death, including some of the challenges he faced in life.

Source: rollingrayofficial/TikTok.com

Rolling Ray has died at the age of 28.

The Hindustan Times has reported that Rolling Ray's mother was the first to break the news on a private Facebook post. "It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that my son Ray Ray iamrollingray has gone home to be with the Lord," the post began. "I thank everyone who has called or texted, this is going to be a long road... Please pray for us as we push forward to lay him to rest... Only God Knows." Shortly after the post went live, tributes began coming in from some of Ray's fans.

We just lost a legend, rolling ray’s mom has confirmed his passing via Facebook 💔 pic.twitter.com/dTwWNw6q9E — NATE (@NATERERUN) September 4, 2025

One person posted a photo of Rolling Ray on Twitter, sharing the sad news, writing, "We lost a legend." Within less than 24 hours the post had 3.1 million views, 10,000 reposts, and tens of thousands of likes, showing the magnitude of Ray Ray's impact on his fans and community. According to the Economic Times, Rolling ray was wheelchair bound due to a disability, but that didn't keep him from advocating for the social justice causes closest to his heart.

What was Rolling Ray's cause of death?

The Economic Times reports that Rolling Ray had been in and out of the hospital in recent years. In 2021, he underwent surgery after being severely burned when his wig caught on fire. In 2022, a case of COVID made Ray Ray so sick that he had to be hospitalized, and then placed into a medically induced coma. Most recently, a case of pneumonia brought Ray back to the hospital where he was also diagnosed with a blood infection.