Environmentalists Lose Hope After Right Whale Becomes Entangled in a Net for the Fifth Time

Scientists from the New England Aquarium are incredibly heavy hearted, after Snow Cone, an endangered right whale, faced her fifth entanglement. Based on her well-being, many seem to believe death is "all but certain," as the beloved marine mammal struggles to survive in new fishing gear, as well as old fishing gear from a previous incident.

Many hope this will inspire policy changes, such as requiring fishermen to transition to gear that doesn't involve the use of ropes.