500 Pilot Whales Die After Beaching Across New Zealand’s Chatham Islands

There's nothing more devastating than a whale beaching itself — so imagine what New Zealand beachgoers thought after discovering 500 of them.

Over the weekend, about 500 pilot whales stranded themselves in New Zealand, along the coast of the Chatham Islands. The islands are notorious stranding spots for whales, so this isn't the first time, though environmentalists and locals were absolutely devastated, after all of them had to be euthanized.