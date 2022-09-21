Hundreds of Whales Beached Along Coast of Tasmania, Prompting Rescue Efforts

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, residents of Tasmania were absolutely devastated to find hundreds of beached pilot whales. The Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service is in the process of deploying rescue efforts, to relocate those unfortunately stranded on beaches and sand banks. And though about 50 percent of the whales in question have unfortunately died as a result of the beaching, some are still reportedly alive.

But why are so many whales in Australia beaching themselves right now?