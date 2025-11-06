Peloton Is Recalling Nearly 1 Million Bikes Due to Seats Detaching During Use "This is the second time Peloton has had to do a recall because of issues with its seat post." By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 6 2025, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: Peloton

As notable Peloton instructors leave the company, many members have been wondering why their favorite personalities have continued to depart over the years. To distract those subscribers from speculating on why some instructors have left the company, Peloton has an even bigger problem: yet another recall of a certain bike model due to a super important safety issue. Indeed, Peloton subscribers have been put in peril due to seat posts detaching and breaking during use.

How has the company alerted its subscribers to the issue, and what has the fallout been? It's important for you to know, if you are a Peloton member, which bicycle model is being recalled and how to receive a free fix for the issue. Below, we reveal the Peloton model that is being recalled and what your next steps should be — literally.

Peloton is recalling 833,000 bikes due to a seat post detachment issue.

On Nov. 6, Peloton announced on its social media that it is recalling "Peloton Original Series Bike+ exercise bikes with model number PL02. The Original Series Bike+ seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user." According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission's (CPSC) website, "about 833,000" units are being recalled for repairs.

Wondering if your Peloton bike is the same model being recalled? According to the CPSC website, "This recall involves Peloton Original Series Bike+ units, with model number PL02 and serial numbers beginning with the letter 'T'. The bike measures 4 ft. long by 2 ft. wide and has an adjustable seat and handlebar. The bike’s serial number is located inside the front fork, behind the front fork, or behind the flywheel."

If you are a Peloton member who has confirmed that your model of bicycle is the one being recalled, you are instructed to contact Peloton toll-free at 866-679-9129 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also visit the Peloton website for more information about the recall, as well as to request the free replacement seat post and instructions to install the new one.

#RECALL: Peloton recalls 800K Original Series Bike+ Exercise Bikes. The bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user. Get repair. https://t.co/Ee4LLb70Cp pic.twitter.com/uA3LyiSB7h — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) November 6, 2025

According to a report in CNBC, the impacted bicycle models were manufactured between 2019 and 2022 and the units were sold between January 2020 and April 2025. "The recall comes after Peloton received two reports of injuries “due to a fall” after the post broke off. It received three reports in total about the issue," according to the report.

BREAKING: Peloton recalls 2.2 million bikes due to hazard.



