Ohio and Pennsylvania Residents Believe a Massive Meteor Is To Blame for Explosion The National Weather Service caught it on video. By Lauren Wellbank Updated March 17 2026, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: newpittsburgh/X

It's a bird, it's a plane, no it's... a meteor? People who had the good fortune to be looking up may have got a glimpse of what one government agency says may have been a meteor. The bright light could be seen flashing across the skies in Ohio and Pennsylvania, leaving those who caught sight of the flaming rock completely awestruck. That is, those who knew that it was likely a natural phenomenon like a meteor, and not something far more nefarious given the state of global tensions.

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However, that awe may have been short lived after the sound of the meteor caught those who hadn't seen its trail an unpleasant wakeup call, when the explosion following the bright light likely set a lot of people on edge. It also may have left a lot of space fans wondering exactly where in Cleveland, Ohio the meteor landed, especially those who hoped to race to the crash zone so that they could get a piece of the space rock for themselves. Want to learn more? Keep reading to find out more.

Source: Tasocs Mansour/Unsplash

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A meteor is believed to have hit Cleveland, Ohio.

Not too long after a bright fireball was seen streaking across the sky on the morning of Mar. 17, 2026, videos of the event started appearing online. And while some of them could've been dismissed as AI by anyone who didn't see the event in person, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pittsburg quickly shared a clip of the fireball that was captured by NWS employee Jared Rackely. The video was shared to X, where people were able to watch the meteor as it cut a stunning path towards the Earth.

However, those in the region likely heard the meteor, even if they didn't see it, when it entered the Earth's atmosphere and then again when it broke up and began making contact with the ground. According to Fox 8 News, those in the news channel's viewing area reported hearing a "boom" that was followed next by a "rumble," the first which likely happened when the meteor broke up approximately 27 miles over Lake Erie, and then the second which took place just a few moments later.

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One of our employees, Jared Rackley, caught this morning's meteor on camera from the Pittsburgh area. pic.twitter.com/2LdqOpChti — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 17, 2026

Where did the meteor hit?

As for where the meteor actually made landfall, that question is still up in the air. Jay Reynolds told Fox 8 News that there's no real way of knowing where the meteor landed. "If it did hit, some farmer will be able to tell us," he said. "Unless it hit in the middle of some forest, we may never know the answer.” That being said, NASA has confirmed that the 17,000-pound meteor clocked in at 6-feet long, and it traveled 44,000 miles per hour when it crossed over the two states.