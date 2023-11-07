Home > Big Impact > News Climate Protesters Take Hammers to Glass Protecting Famous Velázquez Painting Two Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested on Nov. 6, 2023, for vandalizing Diego Velázquez's "Rokeby Venus" painting. By Danielle Letenyei Nov. 7 2023, Published 12:55 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Activists with the group Just Stop Oil have been known to disrupt sporting events and vandalize valuable artwork in their protests for climate action. On Nov. 6, 2023, two Just Stop Oil protesters targeted Diego Velazquez’s “Rokeby Venus” painting in the National Gallery, trying to use hammers to break the safety glass around the iconic artwork.

Article continues below advertisement

A suffragette vandalized the "Rokeby Venus" painting in 1914 to raise awareness of her cause, which is exactly why the climate protesters chose it for their own statement, according to a press release from Just Stop Oil. Here are the details on Just Stop Oil’s protest at the "Rokeby Venus" painting.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Just Stop Oil protesters targeted Velázquez's "Rokeby Venus" painting.

Two Just Stop Oil protesters, Hanan Ameur, 22, and Harrison Donnelly, 20, were arrested at the National Gallery in London on Nov. 6 after they used safety hammers to break the glass on Velázquez’s "Rokeby Venus," the BBC reported.

A video posted to Just Stop Oil’s X page, formerly known as Twitter, shows the two protesters breaking the protective glass on the painting with the small orange-handled hammers. They then turned around, and Hanan shouted, “Women did not get the vote by voting. It is time for deeds, and not words. It is time to Just Stop Oil.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Politics is failing us. Politics failed women in 1914. Millions will die due to new oil and gas licensing. If we love history, if we love art, and if we love our families, we must Just Stop Oil,” Harrison said. The two then sat down in front of the painting and held hands.

💥 SUFFRAGETTE PAINTING SMASHED



💀 Our government have revealed plans for MORE oil licences, knowing it will kill millions. In response, two supporters of Just Stop Oil smashed the Rokeby Venus — slashed by Mary Richardson in 1914.



⏱ Deeds, not words: https://t.co/3tlBID7nKA pic.twitter.com/Hk0el26QIt — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) November 6, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

The two activists were “arrested for criminal damage,” tweeted London’s Metropolitan Police. While they were staging their protest inside the National Gallery, a group of Just Stop Oil activists were slow-marching on Whitehall, a street in the center of many government buildings in London, CNN reported. Police arrested about 100 of the protesters.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil representatives said they will be meeting at Trafalgar Square and slow-marching the streets of London every day from November 20th. “We are not prepared to watch silently while this government, bought by the criminal in the oil industry, are planning for millions to die, whilst the judiciary imprisons those that stand against this injustice. We will march in ever greater numbers and we will keep marching until this government stops all new oil and gas projects in the UK."

Article continues below advertisement

The same Rokeby Venus painting was also once attacked by a suffragette in 1914.

In 1914, suffragette Mary Richardson vandalized the "Rokeby Venus" painting with a meat cleaver in retaliation for the arrest of Emmeline Pankhurst, founder of the Women’s Social and Political Union, according to Forbes. At the time, Richardson reportedly told the press, “I have tried to destroy the picture of the most beautiful woman in mythological history as a protest against the government for destroying Mrs. Pankhurst, who is the most beautiful character in modern history."

Officers are following guidance and asking the activists to move off the road.



If they fail to engage with us or move from the road we will make arrests under Section Seven of the Public Order Act. pic.twitter.com/geR3q5WQl6 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 6, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Just Stop Oil protesters Ameur and Donnelly further explained they were inspired by the activism of Richardson and Pankhurst. “Over 100 years ago, the suffragette Mary Richardson attacked the Rokeby Venus portrait for the unjust imprisonment of Emmeline Pankhurst. Today, I have used similar methods in the fight for climate justice,” Ameur said in a statement.