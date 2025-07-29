Jewelz Blu Shares Vegan Food Adventure in London in a TikTok Vlog The German beauty has been vegan for "over 10 years now." By Green Matters Staff Published July 29 2025, 4:47 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Jewelz Blu gives fans a tasty tour of Purezza in Camden — and rates her meal a solid 10/10! The 30-year-old content creator took her love for plant-based food across the pond with a lighthearted vegan food vlog filmed in London, UK.

From wood-fired vegan pizzas to creamy cashew-based cheeses, Jewelz raved about every bite while keeping her signature cheeky charm front and center. The cozy Camden hotspot proved to be the perfect backdrop for her foodie adventure, where she dished out laughs, flavor reviews, and a few flirty winks to the camera. Her verdict? “If you’re in London and not eating here… you’re doing it wrong.”

Exploring The Vegan Scene In The UK

In a TikTok clip captioned “Lil vegan food vlog,” the influencer gives followers a peek into her dinner experience at Purezza, a 100% vegan pizzeria located in Camden Town. Wearing a blue-and-white striped crop t-shirt and a low ponytail, Jewelz walks viewers through her entire meal with honest commentary and some relatable restaurant moments.

A Mediterranean-Inspired Vegan Feast

Jewelz’s order included a full spread: a Mediterranean salad, meatballs topped with vegan cheese, a margherita pizza, and a slice of tiramisu for dessert.

"This place is so amazing, all vegan, all delicious," she said in the vlog. She gave high marks to the salad — especially the dairy-free feta — though admitted she still can’t get on board with olives. "I'm not an olive person, so I did not eat the olives. I tried to like them,” she confessed, “They're just not my thing, but I definitely would get the salad again."

Honest Reviews And Relatable Moments

As the video continues, Jewelz samples each dish while giving casual, unfiltered commentary. She called the meatballs “really tasty” and praised the cheese as a standout. She also got candid about the awkwardness of filming in public, saying, "It felt really weird to record this in the restaurant, not gonna lie, but here we are."

Jewelz’s favorite part of the meal? The pizza. “Wow, so tasty. I would have eaten the whole thing, but I had to save room for dessert,” she said, giving it a perfect score. “I love the cheesiness on this. It was very nice. I think they make their own cheese in-house… The dough, the crust was really fresh too.”

Dessert Done Right

Jewelz ended her meal with a vegan tiramisu, which she described as rich, flavorful, and filling. While it wasn’t as light and airy as some versions she’s had in the past, she still gave it high praise.

“It was very rich and I definitely took my time eating this cake,” she said. “I didn’t want to like food coma myself in the restaurant."

Vegan Living With Personality

Jewelz’s food vlogs offer more than just restaurant recommendations — they bring personality and realness to the plant-based lifestyle.

