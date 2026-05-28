Jason Draizin and Dr. John Huber Launch Ketamine Workbook During Memorial Day "A lot of veterans have already tried everything else by the time they walk into ketamine therapy." By Green Matters Staff Published May 28 2026, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Jason Draizin

Memorial Day is here, which means the country just spent a long weekend talking about service, sacrifice, and the people who never made it home. Jason Draizin thinks the conversation should also include the veterans who did.

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Just weeks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at accelerating psychedelic research for serious mental illness, Draizin and clinical forensic psychologist Dr. John Huber say they're hoping to contribute to a different part of the mental health conversation: what happens between appointments.

On April 20, the pair released The Definitive Ketamine Mental Healthcare Workbook, a 99-page companion guide designed to support patients undergoing ketamine-assisted therapy through journaling prompts, cognitive behavioral exercises, and mental health assessments.

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"A lot of veterans have already tried everything else by the time they walk into ketamine therapy," Draizin said in a statement. "They've cycled through medications, they've done traditional talk therapy. Ketamine is giving a lot of them real progress, and we wanted to make sure they had something that helps them keep that progress moving forward between visits."

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Dr. Huber brings decades of mental health experience to the project. The current chairman of Mainstream Mental Health has spent more than 30 years in the field, including work with veterans through ketamine-assisted psychotherapy.

Draizin’s background is less clinical and more focused on access. Before entering the psychedelic therapy space, the self-made entrepreneur built MarijuanaDoctors.com into one of the country’s largest medical cannabis patient resources before its acquisition by Veriheal in 2022. He went on to help run TripSitter Clinic, one of the first publicly traded psychedelic therapy companies, alongside Huber.

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"Five years ago, ketamine therapy was a niche treatment a lot of doctors didn't want to talk about," Draizin said. "Now it's part of a national conversation. Veterans are leading a lot of that, and we wanted to make sure they had real support to go alongside the treatment."