Does OceanGate Still Operate After Doomed Trip to Titanic?

In June 2023, the world was gripped by the story of five men who boarded a submersible designed by OceanGate, which was supposed to take the crew on the trip of a lifetime. But, what started off as a trip down to see the wreckage of the Titanic quickly turned to tragedy when a failure within the submersible caused the vessel to implode, instantly killing everyone on board.

With such a high-profile story, many tuned in to see how OceanGate would handle the loss. Not long after the wreckage was found, OceanGate added a statement to their website explaining how they would be suspending operations. Keep reading to find out if OceanGate is still in business.

Is OceanGate still in business?

As of June 12, 2025, the landing page for OceanGate is a solemn one. The black and white homepage simply has the company's logo alongside a one-sentence message for anyone who should happen to visit: "OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations." According to Today, the company hasn't filed for bankruptcy or been legally dissolved.

And while the website may be dormant, the company is still a registered business. However, it doesn't sound like the company is doing anything other than existing. But, for how long remains to be seen. While the company may not be making any income, it looks poised to have some pretty hefty expenses if the families of those who were lost in the implosion get their way.

Today notes that the family of Paul-Henri Nargeole was the first to file a lawsuit against the company. The lawsuit names several employees as well as OceanGate itself in the suit, which is seeking $50 million.

How many trips did OceanGate make to the Titanic?

Before the Titan's final trip to view the Titanic, the submersible had successfully reached the depth of the wreckage of the iconic ship just 13 times out of 90 attempts. Business Insider says this info was spelled out on a waiver that passengers were asked to sign, meaning the company's success rate was only about 14 percent. The final voyage, which is believed to have ended some 900 miles from the wreck, didn't add to those figures at all.

All of that is spelled out during a 2025 documentary on Netflix called Titan: The OceanGate Submersible Disaster, which looks to determine just who (or what) was to blame for the deaths of the five passengers. According to Netflix, the Coast Guard's Marine Board of Investigation had yet to release the full report about its findings as of the time the documentary dropped, which means that there may still be more questions than answers.