Why Indoor Air Quality Might Be the Biggest Health Risk You're Ignoring The EPA reports that Americans spend approximately 90% of their time indoors. By Green Matters Staff Published March 18 2026, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

Our indoor air quality is often vastly underestimated. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the concentration of certain pollutants can be two to five times higher indoors than outdoors, sometimes even higher. Equally, the EPA reports that Americans spend approximately 90% of their time indoors. This means that the majority of our daily exposure to air pollution may be taking place inside our own homes (EPA).

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Often, we associate pollution with highways and industrial skylines. But for many households, indoor air pollution may be happening quietly in kitchens, bedrooms, and living rooms.

The invisible pollutants in everyday life

Indoor air pollution is far less visible than outdoor pollution. The familiar indicators, such as haze, fog, or other visible emissions, are rarely present indoors. However, pollutants can still build up slowly over time through routine daily activities. Common sources include: Cooking fumes, particularly from gas stoves

Cleaning products that emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs)

New furniture and flooring that off-gas formaldehyde and other chemicals

Pet dander and dust mites

Mold spores in damp environments

Outdoor pollen and fine particulate matter that drift indoors

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Modern homes are also more energy efficient and tightly sealed, meaning common pollutants don’t disperse as easily. The EPA has long warned that poor indoor air quality can contribute to headaches, fatigue, asthma flare-ups, and respiratory irritation (EPA). In turn, global health authorities have stepped up and taken a stronger stance than ever before.

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Indoor air pollution is a documented health risk

The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies household air pollution as a major public health risk worldwide. They state that exposure to indoor air pollution is linked to pneumonia, stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and lung cancer (WHO). While the most severe cases are associated with solid fuel use in lower-income regions, the WHO also emphasizes that even in high-income countries, exposure to fine particulate matter and chemical pollutants indoors contributes to measurable health impacts. Fine particulate matter, especially PM2.5, is particularly concerning as these particles are small enough to enter the bloodstream. Long-term exposure has been associated with cardiovascular and respiratory disease (WHO; EPA).

The overlooked connection between air quality and sleep

If you regularly wake up congested, with a dry throat, or still feeling tired despite a full night’s sleep, the air in your bedroom could be a significant part of the problem. We spend around a third of our lives sleeping, often in rooms with closed windows and limited air circulation. During the night, allergens, dust, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from furniture, and fine airborne particles can build up, affecting the quality of the air you breathe while you rest.

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Research increasingly suggests that air pollution exposure may interfere with sleep quality, contributing to nighttime awakenings and respiratory irritation. Cleaner air at night can reduce allergen load and congestion, potentially supporting more consistent sleep cycles. Poor air quality can exacerbate allergy symptoms and nighttime discomfort, factors that directly impact sleep depth and recovery. For many households, improving indoor air quality in the bedroom may be one of the most immediate and noticeable changes.

Ventilation alone may not solve the problem

Opening windows can help improve air circulation, but only when outdoor air quality is of good quality. In areas affected by wildfire smoke or heavy traffic, bringing outside air in may introduce more pollutants than it removes. Standard HVAC systems do circulate air, but many are not designed to capture the smallest, most harmful particles or effectively remove VOCs. That’s where dedicated air purification systems come in, but not all systems perform to the same standard.

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What to look for in a serious HEPA air purifier

If you’re exploring how to improve air quality at home, experts recommend focusing on measurable filtration standards. The following are the key things to look for: Certified HEPA H13 filtration . Medical-grade HEPA H13 filters can capture up to 99.97% of airborne particles at around 0.3 microns, the most penetrating particle size. However, a study by NASA found that certified HEPA filters remove a significant amount of particles that are much smaller (nanoparticles) down to a size of 0.01 microns.

. Medical-grade HEPA H13 filters can capture up to 99.97% of airborne particles at around 0.3 microns, the most penetrating particle size. However, a study by NASA found that certified HEPA filters remove a significant amount of particles that are much smaller (nanoparticles) down to a size of 0.01 microns. Multi-stage filtration . VOCs and gases require activated carbon or other absorption materials in addition to particle filters.

. VOCs and gases require activated carbon or other absorption materials in addition to particle filters. Independent testing. Transparent certifications and lab results are more meaningful than marketing claims.

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Balancing health with sustainability

Improving indoor air quality also raises an environmental question. Air purifiers use energy and require shipping, which means that sustainability practices matter. Cleaner indoor air doesn’t have to conflict with broader sustainability goals. Brands like Eoleaf combine an eight-step filtration process with carbon-neutral shipping, showing that performance and sustainability can go hand in hand.

How to improve air quality at home

Improving air quality at home isn’t one single action, It involves layering daily habits with long-term solutions. These include: Ventilation during and after cooking

Choosing low-VOC cleaning products when possible

Addressing moisture issues promptly to prevent mold

Replacing HVAC filters regularly Considering a properly sized HEPA air purifier in high-use rooms. A certified HEPA air purifier can help reduce airborne particles that standard HVAC filters miss. For households managing allergies or urban pollution exposure, these steps can reduce airborne irritants and improve overall respiratory comfort.

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The air you breathe most

Outdoor pollution receives significant attention, but indoor air is the air you breathe most often. As noted by the EPA, most Americans spend the majority of their time indoors (EPA). According to the WHO, household air pollution remains a significant global health concern. For most of us, indoor air quality is one of the few environmental health factors we can actively control.