How Did Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Lose Weight So Quickly — and Why Now? The Rock lost about 60 lbs. for a movie role.

Weight loss may be a difficult prospect for some people, but for former professional wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a transformative 60-lb. weight reduction has him looking much less boulder-ish. Known for his massive, chiseled physique in his post-full-time WWE days, The Rock attained an even larger frame over the years at a time when many are seeking to become smaller. Now, it appears, The Rock is joining the rest of Hollywood and slimming down. But why?

If you have followed The Rock's career over the decades, you know that he was once known for exhibiting excellent muscle mass, an overall slimmer build, and excellent aerobic fitness and agility in the ring. He grew to massive proportions as time passed, more reminiscent of the monsters of 1980s-style WWF. Why has The Rock suddenly lost a large amount of weight? How has he lost weight — are GLP-1s to credit? Keep reading to learn more about The Rock's weight loss.



How did The Rock lose weight?

Was it a weight loss hack, a typical GLP-1-fueled weight reduction, or something even more concerning? As an expert tells the Daily Mail, it was likely a combination of a strict calorie count and rigorous training plan. "A combination of tightly controlled calorie-deficit eating and a strict training [regimen] could account for the weight loss," the Daily Mail speculates.

"Losing around 60 pounds, especially for someone as muscular as Dwayne Johnson, requires an incredibly disciplined approach," trainer Kunal Makwana said. "The diet would have been strict and structured, focused on creating a calorie deficit while keeping protein intake high to maintain his muscle mass. It's less about quick fixes and more about precision, so every meal will have been weighed, and every calorie accounted for, with absolutely no processed foods, snacks, or takeaways allowed."

As for The Rock's fitness regimen Makwana told the Daily Mail, "'The Rock is already famous for his gym sessions, but to lose this amount of weight he must have had training sessions throughout each day, like that of an athlete. "Strength training would have been the key focus to preserve his muscle, but he’d also have included a huge amount of conditioning work such as cardio sessions, high-intensity interval training, and fight-specific drills to reflect the role he’s preparing for."

Nevertheless, speculation remains that The Rock turned to GLP-1s to fuel his weight loss. However, Makwana doesn't believe that to be the case, telling the Daily Mail, "I think it’s highly unlikely. His transformation is much more likely the result of a tightly controlled diet and an extreme, sport-specific training [regimen]."

Why did The Rock lose weight?