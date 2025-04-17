Must See TV: Sweden’s Great Moose Migration Is Captivating Viewers Sweden's moose population has followed this path for thousands of years. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 17 2025, 12:03 p.m. ET Source: Hari Nandakumar/Unsplash

Every year, Sweden's moose population makes their spring migration across the country as they head to greener pastures. Since 2019, the country's public service television network has aired the event, garnering tons of interest as people tune in to watch the show. In fact, in 2024, 9 million folks sat down in front of the televisions, captivated by the images broadcast by remote cameras and drones.

Experts believe the event's popularity has to do with the calming nature of the stream, especially when compared to the hustle and bustle of today's modern life. Curious about Sweden's Great Moose Migration show? Here's how to watch for yourself so you can see what the hype is all about.



How to watch the "Great Moose Migration" show.

Fortunately for nature lovers, you don't need to live in Sweden to access the series. SVT, the national public television service, livestreams the event for viewers, so you can tune in from just about anywhere. All you need is internet access, and you can watch by visiting their website, SVT Play. Of course, you may need to employ Google Translate to navigate the site, since all of the instructions are written in Swedish.

Once you tune in, you'll be able to see updates from SVT moderators, who post a little bit of info about what is happening on screen, including where the footage is being collected. The 2025 stream opened up on April 15. This is an earlier start than producers have gotten in the past, according to NBC News, which says that warmer weather prompted the migration to start about a week earlier than it typically does.

Where is the moose migration happening?

Want to see some moose on the move in person? Well, you'd have to head to northern Sweden to catch the action. According to the BBC, moose travel through the region as they make their way to grazing grounds, and the pass through places like the village of Kullberg as they head to the Angerman river, which they must swim across to get to their final destination.

What kind of moose migrate across Sweden?

There are somewhere around 300,000 moose living in the wooded areas of Sweden. The creatures are quite beloved in the country, and they're affectionately known as the King of the Forest, according to the BBC. But, one thing they are not known as is "moose." That's because in the U.K., moose are actually referred to as elk. The BBC says this is just a regional difference in nomenclature, and they are still the same as the animals we refer to as moose in North America.