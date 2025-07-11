Gluten Free Folks Can Celebrate! Cheez-It Shares the Release Date for New GF Snack It's finally happening! By Lauren Wellbank Published July 11 2025, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: cheezit/Instagram

When a brand shares the news that a fan-favorite snack is being released in a new flavor, people get excited. However, when a beloved product adds a new item to its list that includes changes for those with special dietary restrictions, that excitement can quickly turn to relief for those who haven't been able to enjoy their favorite snacks because of the ingredients.

It looks like Cheez-It fans who have been abstaining from gluten for dietary reasons are about to have something to celebrate, since the company has announced it will be releasing a gluten free option for shoppers. When is the gluten free Cheez-It release date? Here's everything we know about the new products launch.

When is the new gluten free Cheez-It going to be released?

Fans got wind of the news that Cheez-It would finally be adding a gluten-free option to its lineup — which includes other flavors and recipes like white cheddar, pepper jack, cheddar jack, whole grain, hot and spicy, and others—thanks to an Instagram post shared in early July 2025. The post featured a mock-up of the new box with the caption, "It's happening!!!! Cheez-It Original Gluten-Free Crackers are coming 2026."

To keep the mystery alive, the date was also blacked out, and only indicated that the product would be dropping sometime in 2026. The company shared a little more information with Green Matters via a press release that offered a few more hints about what shoppers could expect.

"We’ve been hearing from fans who have had to transition to a gluten-free diet, as well as fans who have never been able to snack on Cheez-It for many years," it read. "We’ve been hard at work to make sure we had the best recipe and process to bring the same iconic, cheesy, crunchy, salty, delicious flavor Cheez-It fans crave to those who have missed us."

According to the company, the product has been specially designed for those who have abstained due to allergies, and it will truly be a gluten free product. The press release went on to explain how the new drop will be a GFCO certified product, which means it will have a seal of approval from the Gluten-Free Certified Organization.

Where can you get more information about the gluten free Cheez-It product?

For those who are eager to try these new crackers, there's little hard and fast information about when (or where) they will be sold. The press release recommended following the company's social media channels to get the most up-to-date information about the product, since updates will be shared online as soon as there is any news.