Frito-Lay Announces a Recall of Its Popular Flavored Chips Over Potential Allergens Those with food allergies should take note. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 6 2026, 3:27 p.m. ET

Before you reach for a bag of your favorite snacks, Frito-Lay is asking you to take a look at the packaging. This is after the company issued a recall of some of its products, stating that there is the potential for an undisclosed allergen. The mix-up appears to be a labeling issue, which involves customers purchasing one type of chips, only to find a mix of others inside once they open the bag. The good news is, other than being disappointed by the switcharoo, not everyone will be impacted.

That's because this recall really only affects those who have an allergy to the ingredients of the chips that were mistakenly put into some of the bags. That being said, it's important for everyone to keep abreast of any product recalls so that you can be a well-informed consumer and know when something isn't exactly how it's supposed to be. Curious to learn more about the Frito-Lay potato chip recall? Keep reading as we explain what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is saying.

Frito-Lay issued a recall of select potato chips.

Frito-Lay announced the recall through its parent company Pepsi Co. on Mar. 3, 2026 which was then shared again a day later by the FDA. According to the announcement, the company was recalling select packages of its Miss Vickie's Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips due to the fact that they could also contain some jalapeño-flavored potato chips. According to the statement, the jalapeño-flavored potato chips contain milk, creating a possible problem for those with dairy allergies and sensitivities.

The recall includes the 8-ounce bags of the dill chips, which have the UPC 0 28400 761772 on the back of the bag. Additionally, the bags include both a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of 21 APR 2026 and either 38U301414 or 48U101514 as the manufacturing code. These products were sold starting around Jan. 15, 2026, and available for purchase in six states including Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

View the complete details on this recall at: https://t.co/mzDojqZhoq pic.twitter.com/R4wj0kLBvh — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) March 5, 2026

What should you do if you purchased the recalled Frito-Lay potato chips?

Those who have these chips at home and do not have a dairy allergy or sensitivity can continue to eat them as normal, since there is no danger to non-allergy suffers. However, the FDA says that anyone who does have an allergy is being advised to discontinue using the potato chips at once to avoid a possibly life threatening allergic reaction. Anyone with questions is also being told to call Miss Vickie directly at 1-877-984-2543 during regular business hours.