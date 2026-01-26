Hear a Weird Popping Noise During the Winter? It Could Be a Tree "Exploding” Some have compared the noise to gunshots. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 26 2026, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: iuliu illes/Unsplash

When super cold weather moves in, we learn about new weather phenomena. Things like bomb cyclone and polar vortex quickly become part of our vocabulary, and we find new and exciting ways to describe the world around us. However, not all weather terms are created equally, and some of them often come from social media, where they get exaggerated or completely fabricated. Knowing this, many people are wondering whether there's any truth to the claims that extreme cold is exploding trees.

The claims are being made about trees in areas that experience extreme cold weather, like New England and parts of the Midwest. However, experts say "not so fast" when people ask if trees can really explode from cold weather, and instead say that we're likely hearing something else happening when those loud popping noises can be heard coming from the forest. You can find out more below, including why so many people believe that trees are exploding when the mercury drops.

Can trees explode in extreme cold?

If you go on TikTok or watch reels on Facebook, chances are you've seen at least one clip of an exploding tree. These videos look real enough, and often appear to show a tree combusting in the cold temperatures, as the moisture inside of it freezes and expands rapidly. However, these videos are largely made using AI technologies or show footage of trees that are exploding by other means, including lightning strikes or actual explosives being inserted into the tree's trunk.

According to a professor of horticulture from Michigan State University who spoke with 12 KFVS, what is actually happening is "ice cracking." “It sounds like gunshots,” Bert Cregg told the publication. “And if people are in the woods and happen to hear one of these or outside in their yard even, yeah, you’ll be ducking for cover. But it’s not exploding.” As for the reason for the cracking, that has more to do with tree sap instead of water. And while it may be loud, it isn't dangerous.

At least, not for humans anyway, since Cregg told the publication that there are very rarely wood shards flying around as a result of the cracking. However, he says that this can be very bad for the trees, since the cracked wood would allow unwanted pests to get inside the tree, including insects or diseases, which could eventually kill the tree. That being said, he says most trees will be okay, and their bark will eventually "heal" the frost cracks and cover up the holes and gaps.

Falling trees are a danger in extreme weather.

While most people can take "exploding trees" off their list of concerns, experts do warn that trees can be dangerous in the cold. According to CNN, falling branches are more common under the weight of snow and ice, and a large enough branch could damage a home or harm a person if it were to come down on them.