Plunging Earthworm Populations Could Collapse Entire Ecosystems

Even though they may not be the most glamorous animals, earthworms are staples of our ecosystems. If they die out, it could have serious repercussions — and a recent U.K. study shows a major decline in earthworm populations. The research looked at data from hundreds of studies from 1928 to 2018, which showed a significant plunge in their populations.

These results are being peer-reviewed, and will be presented at the British Ecological Society’s annual meeting in Edinburgh