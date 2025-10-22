A Powerful Conversation with Durana Elmi: Driving Innovation and Inclusion in Wellness They explored how inclusive practices and customer-centric innovation can fuel sustainable success. By Green Matters Staff Published Oct. 22 2025, 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Warrior Network Agency Durana Elmi and Thelma Ferguson

At the recent C200 “We Are Here” event, female leaders and innovators gathered for a dynamic discussion that highlighted the intersection of diversity, inclusion, and purpose-driven innovation. One of the most impactful sessions featured Durana Elmi, co-founder, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Experience Officer of Cymbiotika, in conversation with Thelma Ferguson, Vice Chair of Commercial Banking at JPMorgan Chase, and Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Elevating Wellness Through Innovation

Durana Elmi’s presence on stage underscored her reputation as a trailblazer in the wellness industry. As COO and CXO of Cymbiotika, she has been instrumental in scaling the company into one of the fastest-growing wellness brands in America. Her leadership is rooted in innovation — leveraging technology-driven product development and customer insights to deliver products that not only meet consumer demand but redefine what’s possible in the wellness space.

Source: Warrior Network Agency Durana Elmi (center) at c200 with Thelma Ferguson, Myla Skinner and leading ladies

By embracing data and cutting-edge research, Elmi has guided Cymbiotika to the forefront of the supplement industry. This approach has allowed the company to align science-backed formulas with real customer needs, creating a movement around transparency, quality, and longevity.

Purpose-Driven Leadership

More than a business success story, Durana Elmi’s journey reflects a commitment to sustainability, accessibility, and community empowerment. At the session, she shared her philosophy on purpose-driven practices, emphasizing how innovation and impact must work together to create long-term success. Her leadership style focuses on sustainable business growth while ensuring teams and communities thrive alongside the company.

Source: Warrior Network Agency Durana Elmi and Thelma Ferguson

As a female founder and immigrant entrepreneur, Elmi has become an influential voice for women in business. She champions diversity in leadership and advocates for pathways that empower more women to break barriers across industries. Her work has positioned her as both a visionary business leader and a role model for the next generation.

A Dynamic Exchange

Moderated by Thelma Ferguson, the conversation balanced perspectives from finance, inclusion, and wellness. Ferguson, a leading advocate for diversity at JPMorgan Chase, framed the dialogue around innovation and access—key pillars that both speakers have advanced in their respective industries. Together, they explored how inclusive practices and customer-centric innovation can fuel sustainable success, helping leaders not only build stronger companies but also create lasting cultural impact.

Why It Matters

Events like this highlight the importance of collaboration between female leaders across industries to drive meaningful change. In combining insights from finance and wellness, Elmi and Ferguson showcased how leadership grounded in innovation, diversity, and sustainability can inspire broader communities.

Source: Warrior Network Agency