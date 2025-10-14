Durana Elmi Expands Cymbiotika to Target and Champions Accessible, Sustainable Wellness "This launch with Target proves that innovation and accessibility can walk hand in hand." By Green Matters Staff Updated Oct. 14 2025, 4:06 p.m. ET Source: Durana Elmi/Cymbiotika/TARGET

Durana Elmi has built her career on the belief that wellness should not only be effective and accessible but also responsible. As the founder of Cymbiotika, one of the most innovative wellness brands in the country, Elmi has consistently pushed the boundaries of science and integrity while keeping a close eye on the impact her company makes on people and the planet. This fall, Cymbiotika celebrates its biggest milestone yet: a nationwide launch at Target stores and Target.com.

Article continues below advertisement

“When we started Cymbiotika, our mission was to reimagine how people access wellness. This launch with Target proves that innovation and accessibility can walk hand in hand,” says Elmi.

Building Trust Through Science and Integrity

Cymbiotika’s rise has been defined by a simple but powerful formula: create products that people can trust. With over 100 million supplement packets sold, the brand has gained a loyal following among consumers who want supplements that are both scientifically validated and easy to incorporate into their lives.

Article continues below advertisement

“Cymbiotika has always been about creating products that people can trust, backed by science, fueled by integrity, and designed for everyday life. Seeing them on Target shelves is a moment of validation for that mission,” Elmi explains.

The Target launch includes four core products—Liposomal Glutathione, Liposomal Vitamin C, Irish Sea Moss, and Liposomal Magnesium Complex—packaged in convenient 12-count boxes designed for everyday use. Beyond function, Cymbiotika has placed emphasis on creating packaging that reduces excess waste and supports sustainable sourcing where possible.

Article continues below advertisement

A Female Founder’s Breakthrough

Elmi also views this expansion as a moment of empowerment for women in business. “As a female founder, I know firsthand the challenges of breaking into industries that have been dominated by legacy players. Our partnership with Target shows what is possible when vision, resilience, and purpose align,” she says.

Source: Durana Elmi/Cymbiotika/TARGET

Article continues below advertisement

Her words echo a larger movement in wellness: one that values inclusivity, transparency, and long-term responsibility as much as performance.

A New Era of Supplements Is Here

For Elmi, business growth and sustainability are not separate ideas. Cymbiotika’s formulations are rooted in clean, high-quality ingredients, many of which are sourced from ethical suppliers. The brand continues to explore packaging innovations and eco-friendly practices, reflecting its commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Article continues below advertisement

“This partnership represents more than growth for Cymbiotika. It is a step forward for women entrepreneurs who want to see their innovations reach mainstream audiences. It proves that when you intersect passion and purpose, amazing things happen,” Elmi reflects.

Article continues below advertisement

By bringing Cymbiotika to Target, Durana Elmi is not only democratizing access to supplements but also expanding a conversation about wellness that includes sustainability, representation, and social impact.

A Movement in Wellness

With additional product rollouts planned for 2026, Elmi’s leadership signals a broader cultural shift. Cymbiotika is redefining what wellness brands can stand for: trust, empowerment, and responsibility to both people and the planet.