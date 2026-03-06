Statement Released by U.S. Government Seems To Hint at Military Action in Ecuador The potential operation would be in line with the administration's so-called crackdown on drug trafficking. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 6 2026, 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Diego Gonzalez/Unsplash

The geopolitical stage can be a complicated one for many world leaders to navigate, so it's no surprised that we laypeople miss some current events from time to time, especially when there are other things going on around the world. That's probably why a few people are wondering if they missed some major news about a conflict in Ecuador, after the U.S. government came out and celebrated the success of an operation that it seems like those outside of the military had any clue was happening.

Article continues below advertisement

The news was shared in a statement by the military, which lauded the successful mission that targeted drug traffickers. However, initial comments made about the execution of the operation left some confused about exactly happened, and whether we had engaged in an armed conflict with another country in South America so soon after news broke about the U.S. conflicts in both Venezuela and Iran. Keep reading to learn more about the strike in Ecuador and what role the U.S. government played.

Source: Don Jackson-Wyatt/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Did the U.S. bomb Ecuador?

Southern Command shared the surprising news that an operation had taken place in Ecuador on Mar. 3, 2026, releasing a statement about an attack against what it called "designated terrorist organizations." The statement didn't detail exactly what the operation was or how it was carried out, and whether bombs were actually dropped, but it does appear that it was joint mission between local military and the U.S. government, according to Politicio.

“We commend the men and women of the Ecuadorian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to this fight, demonstrating courage and resolve through continued actions against narco-terrorists in their country,” the statement continued. This mission would appear to be par for the course for the administration, since the publication says that U.S. forces have conducted an estimated 45 strikes against suspected drug traffickers in the Pacific and Caribbean oceans, resulting in 150 deaths.

Article continues below advertisement

@fox2detroitwjbk U.S. forces launched a new military operation targeting alleged ‘narco-terrorists’ in Ecuador, according to the U.S. Southern Command on social media ♬ original sound - FOX 2 Detroit - FOX 2 Detroit

Ecuador's president has lauded Donald Trump.

According to The Guardian, it makes sense that Ecuador was working with the U.S. since Ecuador's president Daniel Noboa has called Donald Trump a close ally. The relationship has been mutually beneficial for both presidents, since it seems like Noboa may be relying on the U.S. to help control cartel run drug programs in the country, since around 70 percent of the drugs produced by major narcotic centers like Peru and Colombia are shipped through Ecuador.

Article continues below advertisement

This trafficking throughway has created a violent and bloody situation for locals, which The Guardian reports has turned Ecuador into one of the deadliest countries in Latin America over the past few years. As for the U.S., their role in supporting the policing of drug running in the country could limit the amount of drugs coming into our country, while also creating a more friendly relationship between the U.S. and Latin America, potentially allowing for more military base installments.