Vaccine Victory: Colossal Biosciences Makes A Giant Leap for Asian Elephant Conservation EEHV is the number one killer for baby elephants in North America and Europe. By Green Matters Staff Published July 27 2025, 12:40 p.m. ET

Some big, and some might say, Colossal news in the world of conservation has developed. The first mRNA vaccine designed to combat Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV) is proving effective, becoming a massive shot of hope for the future of Asian elephants. Sanjay and Kabir, two young male elephants at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, got their vaccine shots back in 2024. They later tested positive for EEHV, but they’re now testing negative. That’s right, the vaccine stepped in and helped their bodies fight off the virus.

Let's get real about EEHV for a second. This nasty virus has been a nightmare, especially for young Asian elephants. It's the number one killer for baby elephants in North America and Europe, with a terrifying 60-80% chance of death. It's also claimed hundreds of lives in their home countries, affecting both elephants cared for by humans and those living freely. So, finding a way to stop it wasn't just a good idea; it was critical for this endangered species.

This significant step forward was made possible by the brilliant synergy of some of the top minds in science. It's the result of a long, solid partnership between Dr. Paul Ling, a brilliant virologist at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM), Colossal Biosciences, and the dedicated team at the Houston Zoo. Together, they’ve already made significant strides in finding and treating EEHV, even developing highly sensitive tests that are now used worldwide to monitor the virus. It just goes to show how much can be achieved when people work together for a common goal.

Colossal Biosciences, the animal de-extinction company headed by Texas-based entrepreneur Ben Lamm, has had quite the year. They announced their groundbreaking woolly mouse and broke the internet when they revealed they had brought back the dire wolf. CEO and Co-Founder Ben Lamm is thrilled to have been a part of this project. "We believe that this life-saving science is part of the future of supporting animal species all around the world. This has happened in just two years by connecting funding and cutting-edge scientific teams at Colossal with zoo leaders and practitioners. There is so much more that is possible, and we want to be here to help drive that change forward."

As technology progresses, we can hope that many more vaccines and breakthroughs will occur, leading science to a new realm with conservation. Lamm continued, “The EEHV vaccine is a small offshoot of our woolly mammoth project and the type of progress that we know is possible as we continue forward with the science of de-extinction. This was an idea just two years ago, and it has become a reality now. It’s just the beginning.”