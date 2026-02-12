Actress Bijou Phillips Shares Desperate Plea for Kidney Transplant "I need help finding a kidney." By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 12 2026, 3:23 p.m. ET Source: bijouphillips/Instagram

Actress Bijou Phillips stunned fans in February 2026 when she posted a throwback photo of herself after giving birth to her daughter on Instagram. But it wasn't the picture that troubled her followers, but instead the information Phillips shared alongside the snap, which included a sad update about the 45-year-old's health. According to the post, Phillips is not doing well, and she has been admitted to the hospital due to an issue with her kidneys. This isn't the first time, either.

Phillips has been having issues with her kidneys since her birth, thanks to a developmental issue with the organs. However, things have gotten worse in recent years, and now Bijou Phillips says she needs a kidney transplant if she wants to survive. To get the job done, she's requesting the help of her loyal followers and hoping that one of them may be able to support her in a quest for a live donor so that she can return home to her daughter instead of being stuck in the hospital on dialysis.

Source: bijouphillips/Instagram Bijou Phillips with her daughter, Fianna.

Bijou Phillips needs a kidney transplant.

The actress shared the Instagram post on Feb. 11, 2026, and it featured a carousel of photos, with the first one a close-up of herself and her daughter, as well as a bit of text about her situation. "I need help finding a kidney," the picture said. The second photo explained how she was looking for a living donor. She included info on how people can find out more information, which she said would only take 15 seconds to do. In the last slide, she explained what had led her down this path.

According to Phillips, she was born with "underdeveloped kidneys," a condition that caused her to spend the first three months of her life on dialysis. Then, in 2017, she says one of her friends volunteered to serve as a living donor and gifted her a kidney. However, after eight years and some complications, her body had begun to reject the kidney. That's why she says she's currently looking for a donor, who she is hoping can help her survive long enough to raise her daughter.

Who is Bijou Phillips' daughter?

US Weekly shares that Phillips has just one child, a daughter named Fianna Francis, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Danny Masterson, who is currently serving 30 years to life behind bars after being convicted of raping two women.

Their daughter was born in 2011, and Phillips' Instagram page is full of photos of the mother-daughter duo who look strikingly similar thanks to their blonde hair and fair skin. Phillips seems like a doting mother, and even calls her daughter her BFF.

Source: bijouphillips/Instagram Bijou with her parents, Genevieve Waite and John Philips.

Who are Bijou Phillips' parents?