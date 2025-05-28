Balsamic Pearls Are the Secret Ingredient You Didn’t Know You Needed
Balsamic pearls are an easy DIY.
Published May 28 2025, 2:05 p.m. ET
Balsamic pearls — AKA: Balsamic caviar — makes a flavorful garnish for a variety of dishes. And, while most people may think that they need to go to a fancy restaurant, or else spend lots of money at a high-end grocer to get them, they are actually a pretty easy DIY. In fact, there are balsamic pearl recipes all over TikTok, which makes it easier than ever to make for yourself.
Whether you want to help your salad pack a punch, or if you want to spice up your favorite veggies, this recipe is sure to help delight your gastric senses and give all of your dishes the extra umph they need to qualify as a four-star meal.
Balsamic pearl recipe from TikTok.
A popular recipe on TikTok has gotten favorable reviews thanks to the fact that it only requires a few ingredients to be completed. According to @platingqueen, you'll need about a cup of balsamic vinegar, a tablespoon of agar powder, access to a stove, a squeeze bottle, vegetable oil, and access to a freezer.
First, you'll combine your cup of vinegar with about a tablespoon of the powder, the place the mix over heat, where it should simmer for up to two minutes.
Then, you'll need to let it cool for between two to four minutes before placing it into a squeeze bottle. You'll be using this bottle to put droplets of the mixture into a tall glass of ice-cold vegetable oil (30 minutes in the freezer should do the trick), where they will form into perfect little balls. Once you're done, you can strain them out of the oil using a sieve, which will allow you to reuse the oil for the next time you need to whip up some of the garnish.
After that, all that is left to do is rinse the balls and then serve them in whatever dish you think needs that mix of a tangy yet sour burst of flavor.
Comments on the post were mostly favorable, with people saying that they could imagine using them in things like deviled eggs or added to a tomato-based martini.
You can make pearls out of different liquids.
One of the best parts of this garnishment is that there are plenty of other options you can go with. For example, you can mix a variety of fruit juices with the powder if you want to create a sweet pearl that can be added to a dish like ice cream. Those who love Asian cuisine may opt to use soy sauce to create pearls, which can be added to popular items like sushi or sashimi.
Another person in the comments shared how they once had rosemary pearls on chocolate lava cake, calling it heaven.
No matter what they plan to do with your pearls, or how you plan to make them, it seems like they'll be a fairly easy garnish to make that could have a huge impact on whatever you're serving. All you'll need to do is get the timing and temperature right with your preparation, and you'll be able to wow your tastebuds with the results.