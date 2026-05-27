California Coastal Commission Names Avery Fisher Spokesperson Fisher was also named an "AmbassaDiver" with the Professional Association of Diving Instructors. By Green Matters Staff Updated May 27 2026, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: Avery Fisher

The California coastline has its share of advocates, but this year, the state is turning to the younger generation to help bring more people into the conversation.

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The California Coastal Commission has named Avery Fisher as a spokesperson for California Coastal Cleanup Day 2026, placing the Bay Area teenager in a role focused on encouraging participation and environmental stewardship ahead of this year’s statewide cleanup effort. The appointment arrives as the Commission marks the 50th anniversary of the California Coastal Act, a milestone year for one of the state's most influential environmental protections.

California Coastal Cleanup Day 2026 is scheduled for September 19 and will take place across shorelines and watersheds throughout the state from 9 a.m. through noon. The annual effort has become one of California’s largest volunteer events, bringing communities together to remove litter and debris while drawing attention to the long-term health of coastal and inland ecosystems. In her new role, Fisher will help encourage participation among younger audiences and promote the broader message of protecting and maintaining what the Commission describes as a "Coast For All."

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For Fisher, the appointment fits naturally within the work she has already been building over several years. “Partnering with the Coastal Commission of the State of California makes me believe we’re really starting to make a difference helping to protect the coast and the ocean I love,” Fisher said.

Much of her public profile first developed through diving and ocean-related initiatives. In 2023, at age 13, Fisher set an underwater endurance world record at Aquarium of the Bay. The record later became part of broader conservation outreach efforts and public awareness work connected to marine ecosystems. Earlier this year, Fisher was also named an "AmbassaDiver" with the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), expanding her involvement in diving education and conservation advocacy. Through conservation-related initiatives, Fisher has helped support fundraising efforts that generated more than $500,000 for marine education and environmental programs.

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The Coastal Cleanup Day role broadens that relationship beyond diving. Rather than focusing on what happens beneath the water's surface, the position places greater emphasis on community participation and public action, bringing attention to the coastlines, watersheds, and environments that support marine ecosystems in the first place. “A lot of people my age care about the ocean and care about the environment, but sometimes they don't always realize how much of a difference they can make,” Fisher said. “Even something as simple as showing up, helping clean up, and spending time learning more about the coast can have an impact. I want people to feel like protecting these places is something they're part of, not something that's happening somewhere else.”