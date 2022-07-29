In Antiracist Effort, An Audubon Society Chapter Is Changing Its Name

“In a move to continue its path toward a more inclusive and antiracist future, Seattle’s became the first large chapter in the National Audubon Society network to publicly declare its intention to remove ‘Audubon’ from the organization’s name,” the group wrote in a statement online.

The Seattle chapter explained that it will employ a “thoughtful and inclusive process” along with its internal and external stakeholders in creating a new name, with no timeline or potential new names as of yet.