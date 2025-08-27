Are Americans Getting a Stimulus Check In 2025? What To Know About a Fourth Stimulus Check Another kind of rebate check may be available for some. By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 27 2025, 2:09 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Stimulus checks distributed to Americans already feel like a relic of the earlier days of COVID-19, but as people are wont to do on social media, many are speculating that a fourth stimulus check is set to be distributed to Americans this summer. Is there any truth to the rumor that the Trump Administration will distribute checks to help Americans who are struggling mightily with the rising and exorbitant prices of everything?

Many Americans are taking to social media to perpetuate the rumors that a fourth stimulus check is on the way. Is this simply wishful thinking on social media, or does the U.S. government actually intend to help out the countless tax-paying citizens who are constantly struggling? Below, we explore the rumors of a fourth stimulus check and whether or not Americans should expect to receive a rebate of any kind in 2025.

Source: MEGA

Are Americans getting a stimulus check in 2025?

Truthfully, only President Donald Trump knows if he ever intends to direct the U.S. government to distribute stimulus checks to Americans, as well as the value of said checks. That said, according to a USA TODAY Network story via app.com, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has debunked social media rumors of "a $1,390 direct deposit relief payment" for those in need. Take, for example, the following post from Benzinga, which positions itself as a news authority, though it is anything but.

Millions of Americans could soon receive a $1,390 stimulus check, according to reports citing the U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS. The payment is aimed at providing relief to low and middle-income households and is expected to roll out in late summer.



Officials have denied… pic.twitter.com/iSrd4K5sxH — Benzinga (@Benzinga) August 14, 2025

Perhaps rumors have been fueled by the following update, per app.com: "There is an effort called the American Worker Rebat Act of 2025, submitted by Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, to send checks between $600 to $2,400 to American taxpayer families. It has not been passed through Congress as of yet." Regardless, President Trump did nothing to settle down the fervor on social media regarding a forthcoming stimulus check.

“We have so much money coming in, we’re thinking about a little rebate,” President Trump said on July 25, according to USA TODAY. "Trump didn’t provide further details on the potential rebates, which are unlikely to pass in Congress, except to say they would only be available to people from certain income levels," per the USA TODAY story. "The president would need congressional approval to authorize the rebates."

Claims of a $1,390 stimulus check circulating online have been debunked. The IRS confirmed that no such payment has been authorized. Any new stimulus would require Congressional approval, and no such legislation has passed. — James (@jcroyboy) August 19, 2025

Is there a fourth stimulus check coming?

No, a fourth stimulus check worth $1,390 is not forthcoming, per se, as the IRS has debunked these social media-fueled rumors. However, per the terms of the bill introduced by Sen. Hawley, "The proposed legislation would send rebate checks of at least $600 per individual to U.S. residents. A family of four could receive up to $2,400. The legislation allows the credit to increase if tariff revenues exceed 2025 projections," according to USA TODAY.