A Rescue Dog Named Aloka Gets a Second Chance After Getting Adopted by a Monk The cute pup is enjoying his new life. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 22 2025, 10:18 a.m. ET Source: alokathepeacedog/Facebook

A dog named Aloka is gaining quite the following. That's because the cute pooch has taken up a very noble cause, thanks to his adopted family, and he's been walking, doing his part to try and raise awareness about the need to spread peace around the globe, and to ask for support as a group of Dhammacetiya monks walk across most of the U.S. The planned walk probably would've been noteworthy on its own, but it looks like the group's mascot has caused people to fall in love with the cause.

Article continues below advertisement

And the Dhammacetiya are taking advantage of that popularity, highlighting Aloka's role in the walk on their very popular social media pages. But, that's not to say that the dog isn't living his best life. After being abandoned in India, it seems like Aloka is exactly where he both wants and needs to be. Here's everything we know about the cute little poach everyone is affectionately calling Aloka the peace dog, and where you can go if you want to spot him in person along his route.

Article continues below advertisement

Aloka the peace dog is walking for a good cause.

According to the Facebook page, Aloka is on a 2,300-mile walk with the Venerable Monks. The official page calls him a "loyal companion marked by the peace heart on his forehead," in honor of the noticeable white shape right above his eyes. "Spreading peace and loving kindness, one paw-step at a time," the page's description continues. The rest of the page features plenty of pictures of the monks and Aloka on their trip, including some very cute ones where the pup looks ready for a nap.

In one photo, Aloka is hanging out with people who gathered along the path of the walk to hand food to the monks, and he can be seen stepping into the grass to take a break from the road's rough surface. "Aloka out here guarding the peace, posing like a pro, and still being overlooked for snacks," one person joked. "Someone give that noble boy a peanut butter medal and a bag of treats! He’s clearly the silent strength behind the whole operation protector, model, and snackless hero."

Article continues below advertisement

The monks are walking for peace in 2025.

According to the Dhammacetiya page, the monks are walking for peace across the U.S., traveling from Fort Worth to the White House. The trip kicked off on Oct. 26, 2025, according to the website, and they expect it to end Feb. 12, 2025. "We respectfully and sincerely invite your compassionate support and spiritual encouragement, so that this noble endeavor to spread the Light of the Dhamma may be brought to perfect completion," a statement about the walk's purpose reads.