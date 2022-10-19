Alaska’s Snow Crab Populations Diminished By Almost 88 Percent In Just Three Years

While snow crab legs are considered a delicacy by many, you might not be seeing the crustaceans on too many menus for much longer.

Snow crabs are missing from Alaskan waters, thanks to a major population crash. Alaska has canceled its 2022 Bering Sea snow crab harvest for the first time ever, and fisheries across the 49th U.S. state are no longer selling one of their most lucrative exports. And continuing to fish could eliminate the species' populations altogether.