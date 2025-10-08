AC Ports Delivers Permanent Retrofit Solution for Portable ACs AC Ports has been installed in buildings across the country. By Green Matters Staff Updated Oct. 8 2025, 4:17 p.m. ET Source: AC Ports

There are many multifamily buildings, apartments, and older homes that were not designed with central air conditioning in mind. As a result, many residents turn to portable AC units that are often left with makeshift, unreliable setups. Unfortunately, these setups can cause a multitude of problems, posing not only security risks with unstable or open windows but also water leaks, damage from installation, energy inefficiency, and even code and compliance concerns.

With central air retrofits being costly for both homeowners and commercial property managers, many are left with few safe, affordable alternatives. AC Ports, which provides secure portable AC window solutions, aims to change how people access air conditioning, all by providing safe, secure, and affordable solutions.

Perfecting the AC Port System

Ed Pemberton, inventor and founder of AC Ports, brings 47 years of experience in the glass industry. He started at 14 and, by 20, had launched his own glass company - growing it into a proven, long-running operation serving property owners and contractors.

Six years ago, after watching buildings struggle with unsafe, leaky, and energy-inefficient portable AC setups, Pemberton engineered what became the AC Ports system: a retrofit-friendly assembly that secures portable units, protects the window opening from water intrusion, and improves efficiency without major renovations. Since its commercial debut, AC Ports has been installed in buildings across the country and has generated millions of dollars in sales, underscoring that this is a proven, field-tested system — not a startup experiment.

A Versatile but Simple Product

According to Pemberton, AC Ports’ most amazing aspect is the versatility and simplicity of the product. “Our retrofit system can be applied to any window, door, patio, or slider door at any shape, any size, making it a universal solution for buildings old and new,” Pemberton shares.

Once an AC Ports product is ordered, it is typically installed within two weeks. Installation on-site takes under 10 minutes and does not disrupt tenants. Compared to traditional systems, which often require six to eight months of planning as well as drywall repair, HVAC work, and multiple subcontractors, AC Ports is a solution that delivers a permanent fix at a fraction of the price. AC Ports offers a professional-grade, engineered, patented, and one-of-a-kind solution that solves common problems property owners face. An AC Ports unit integrates directly into the building environment, which provides property owners and tenants with security and peace of mind.

Solving the Air Conditioning Problem with AC Ports