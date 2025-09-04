Will Hurricane Kiko Hit Hawaii? Here’s What We Know Hurricane Kiko is now a Category 4 storm. By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 4 2025, 6:39 p.m. ET Source: KHON2 News/YouTube

The state of Hawaii has experienced a history of deadly weather events over the years, with roaring winds and raging waters causing massive destruction. As Hurricane Kiko picks up strength, many are wondering if the hurricane will eventually hit Hawaii — or if it already has. Some people are also wondering what category of storm Kiko is at the moment, and what kind of impending doom awaits the regions that Kiko will impact.

If you have not yet learned about Hurricane Kiko's path, be forewarned that you may be in the anticipated areas where Kiko is expected to hit, and you should take precautions to get you and your family to safety. Below, we explore the details of Hurricane Kiko, and how this may impact the state of Hawaii.

Will Hurricane Kiko hit Hawaii?

According to USA TODAY, Hurricane Kiko has progressed to become labeled as a Category 4 storm. It appears that, given this rapidly developing storm, Hawaii may very well soon be hit with storm-like conditions. "The risk of direct impacts from wind and rainfall is increasing in the Hawaiian Islands," per USA TODAY. "Island residents and visitors are advised to monitor the storm's progress, but the center added it's 'too soon to determine the exact location or magnitude of these impacts.'"

Hurricane Kiko, per USA TODAY, could just miss Hawaii — or Hurricane Kiko could "make a direct hit to land, according to AccuWeather meteorologists," which underscores just how narrow the margin for error is. "People across Hawaii should be prepared for several inches of rain and gusty winds from Kiko next week," AccuWeather lead hurricane expert Alex DaSilva said. "There is a possible scenario that Kiko could bring strong winds and little rain, which could increase the risk of wildfires.”

Hurricane Kiko path:

According to CBS News, "As of early Thursday morning, the storm was located some 1,500 miles east-southwest of Hilo and about 1,700 miles from Honolulu. Its maximum sustained winds were topping 140 mph." It does indeed appear that the Hawaiian Islands are well within Hurricane Kiko's path, so Hawaiians should expect to receive some nasty weather on the horizon.

"Kiko is moving toward the west near 8 mph (13 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue through Thursday night," the National Hurricane Center said, per CBS News. "A turn toward the west-northwest is expected on Friday, with a gradual increase in forward speed expected over the weekend as Kiko approaches the Hawaiian Islands from the east."

Does Hawaii get hurricanes or typhoons?