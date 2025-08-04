Mark Zuckerberg Has a Massive Property in Hawaii, but Does It Really Include Bunkers? The Facebook founder owns quite a bit of property in the Aloha State. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 4 2025, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

While you may know the name Mark Zuckerberg thanks to the tech hotshot's history with Facebook — the company that exploded in popularity in the aughts, giving people a way to connect with friends, family, and complete strangers from around the world — the people of Kauai know him as something else: landowner. That's because Mark and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have been buying thousands of acres of property on the island.

Just how much land does Mark Zuckerberg own in Hawaii? And what do he and his wife plan on doing with it? The answer may surprise you! Keep reading to learn more.

How much land does Mark Zuckerberg own in Hawaii?

In July 2025, Zuckerberg officially earned the title of one of the largest landowners in Hawaii, after the Meta founder purchased more than 2,300 acres of land in the Aloha State, according to Wired. Zuckerberg originally purchased 700 acres of property in 2014 near Kilauea, calling the land Ko'olau Ranch. Since then, Zuckerberg and Chen have worked to add to their growing real estate profile, making additional purchases, including a 2025 purchase of 1,000 acres.

Locals don't appear to be too happy with Zuckerberg's growing ranch, which Wired says has an annual operating budget that exceeds the $311 million budget needed to run the island of Kauai. One of the reasons is that the property includes a burial ground, and experts say that there are likely more remains located throughout the ranch. Any additional building on the island could disturb those remains, which is something Zuckerberg and his team are required to report to authorities.

What is Mark Zuckerberg's plan for his massive Hawaiian ranch?

The billionaire has big plans for his property, which Wired says is already home to not one but two mansions, a tennis court, multiple outbuildings like guesthouses and treehouses, a gym, and dedicated water and electric systems that aren't connected to the rest of the island. But it's not just the surface of the island that has been developed, there's also an underground tunnel that accesses a 5,000-square-foot bunker.

The bunker is outfitted with an escape hatch and doors that are supposed to be blast-resistant, which should be enough for the billionaire, his family, and any guests on the island to weather any storms that may come their way. However, Zuckerberg's vision of his elaborate ranch isn't finished yet, and Wired says that the couple has plans to add three more free-standing structures to the property that will serve as guest accommodations.

One of them will come with 16 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, with a price tag somewhere between $3.5 to $4 million. As for who is going to be staying with the Zuckerbergs at their resort-like property is anyone's guess, but some believe that the couple are building a refuge to help them survive in the event that war, famine, or a natural disaster strikes.

A Reddit post is full of theories about what Zuckerberg may be building his ranch for, with plenty of people sharing their own guesses as to what is going on, with some saying that Hawaii doesn't exactly sound like the best place to ride out trouble. "Would you even want to be on Hawaii for doomsday," one person wrote. "In one sense it's remote but then you're kinda stuck there and I don't think there's a ton of agriculture going on anymore."