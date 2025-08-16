Stunning Footage Shows Hawaii’s Famous Volcano Sending Out Streams of Glowing Lava

The active Kilauea volcano in Hawaii draws large crowds of tourists from around the globe every year.

Kilauea, located in Hawaii, Big Island, is one of the most active volcanoes in the entire world. Known for its frequent eruptions, it has reshaped much of the landscape nearby. While its eruptions are dangerous, just like any other active volcano, it also attracts a huge number of tourists from across the world, who are eager to witness nature’s power firsthand. Last year, during the early hours of December 23, the Kilauea volcano erupted once again, sending streams of glowing red lava down its slopes and lighting up the sky with a layer of thick white smoke.

Kilauea volcanic eruption in Hawaii. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By Gary Miller)

The volcano started spewing fresh lava at around 2 am local time, following an increased earthquake activity in the nearby area. The officials quickly confirmed that the spread of lava was limited to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, so residents were not in immediate danger. However, the volcanic smog, which carries sulfur dioxide and can irritate the lungs, was one of the immediate concerns, as reported by the BBC. Well, the eruptions didn't end there. In the following months, the active volcano erupted several times with the lava fountains even reaching 1000 feet high this year.

A representative image of the Kilauea volcanic eruption. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By Joebelanger)

Later on, on June 11, it erupted once again with the lava fountain spewing hundreds of feet high. The most recent activity at the Kilauea volcano took place on August 6, 2025. During this eruption, lava shot up as high as 165 feet, spreading across roughly 80% of the crater floor, as reported by the United States Geological Survey. Back in 2018, a geophysics professor at Stanford University and a volcanism expert, Paul Segall, discussed how the Kilauea volcano is worth being monitored. As reported by NBC News, he said, "Very few volcanoes are monitored as extensively as Kilauea. It's one of the most heavily instrumented."

He added, "It's kind of a test case for the best scenario. It's also a volcano that erupts very frequently, so it's worth putting a lot of resources there." The expert also discussed the signs that hint at a volcano becoming more active. He said, "Most eruptions — but not all — are preceded by precursory activity. We usually see an increase in the number and frequency of earthquakes. We usually see some evidence of ground deformation. Sometimes we see evidence of gas emission — volcanic gases coming out of the ground."

Even before Kilauea's 2018 eruption, scientists observed earthquakes in the nearby areas and noticeable ground tilting, indicating that magma was moving beneath the Earth's surface. During the discussion, Segall also mentioned that Kilauea has previously generated explosive eruptions capable of creating heavy ash. Meanwhile, did you know that the Hawaiian Islands sit at the southeastern tip of a long volcanic chain that started to form over 70 million years ago? Not just this, every island in the area consists of one or several volcanoes, each shaping the land and contributing to the unique landscapes.

