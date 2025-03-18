Uncovering the Crisis: Why Do So Many Koalas Have Chlamydia? Koalas are facing a shocking health crisis — widespread chlamydia infections, and its no laughing matter. By Sarah Walsh Published March 18 2025, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

In certain regions of Australia, chlamydia is rampant among koalas, with infection rates reaching alarming levels. For example, in southeast Queensland, the prevalence ranges from 29% to a staggering 71%, while some areas in South Australia have seen nearly 88% of koalas infected. With such high percentages, many are left wondering if koalas are born with the disease.

Are koalas born with chlamydia?

While koalas are not born with chlamydia in the classical sense, young koalas can become infected through maternal transmission. But it might happen a little differently than you think. When a baby koala — or a joey — is born, it is likely to come into contact with its mother's bodily fluids.

However, it can also happen when the joey consumes pap, which is a nutritious type of feces excreted by the mother. So, while koalas aren't technically born with chlamydia, these types of early transmissions allow for the infection to spread from one generation to the next rapidly.

How do koalas get chlamydia?

Koalas primarily contract chlamydia through two main routes: sexual transmission and environmental exposure. Adult koalas catch chlamydia similarly to humans—through sexual contact with infected individuals. However, koalas are also exposed to the bacteria through birth and contaminated environments, like water sources or soil. This is especially true in areas where many infected koalas live close together.

Chlamydia pecorum is the most prevalent strain affecting koalas, and it is known to cause severe health issues, including blindness, infertility, and death. This strain has genetic links to strains found in livestock, which points to potential cross-species transmission.

Believe it or not, stress plays a significant role in the spread of chlamydia among koalas. Overcrowding, lack of food resources, and extreme weather conditions can weaken a koala's immune system, making it more susceptible to infection. This heightened susceptibility is particularly concerning because chronic stress, such as that caused by habitat destruction and bushfires, can lead to long-term immune suppression, further exacerbating the spread of the disease.

Impact on koala populations:

Chlamydia is a major threat to koala populations. The infection can lead to severe health complications, and treatment with antibiotics, while necessary, can disrupt the koalas' gut microbiome. Gut issues can actually affect a koala's ability to digest eucalyptus leaves, which is essential for their survival.

Meet Kalista, an adorable koala that came to us with conjunctivitus. Conjunctivitis in koalas is an eye infection, caused by chlamydia. The condition is a significant health concern for koalas, as it can impair their vision and, if left untreated, may lead to blindness. Chlamydia… pic.twitter.com/WKcULbKt2u — Wildlife Warriors (@wildwarriors) February 18, 2025

Addressing the chlamydia epidemic in koalas requires a multifaceted approach. This includes developing effective vaccines, improving habitat conditions to reduce stress and overcrowding, and enhancing conservation efforts to protect these iconic animals. Understanding the transmission dynamics and the role of environmental factors is crucial for devising strategies to mitigate the spread of the disease.