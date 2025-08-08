Cape Buffalo Strikes Again: Hunter Killed by One of Africa’s Most Dangerous Animals Cape buffalo kill a number of hunters every year. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 8 2025, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Dominic Yegon/Unsplash

The Cape buffalo, also sometimes called the African buffalo, is a massive bovine that is found in certain regions of Africa. The animals can weigh a literal ton, and they stand as tall as the height of an average adult. Not only that, but their horns come to a sharp point, which allows them to use them to defend themselves or attack when they feel threatened.

But why are the Cape buffalo considered so dangerous when there are other far more formidable creatures out there? To find out that answer, we looked at what the experts had to say about the massive creatures. As it turns out, much of the danger comes from exactly what they perceive as a threat, and how they handle it.

Why are Cape buffalo so dangerous?

While a Cape buffalo's size and shape play a huge role in making them dangerous — they can weigh as much as 2,000 pounds, and they max out in height somewhere around the 5.5 foot mark — it's their territorial nature that makes them a force to be reckoned with. According to the White Oak Wildlife blog, these animals are incredibly hostile when people and animals come into their territory, and they will form a herd and charge at them when they feel threatened.

When you consider that their herds can average somewhere between 50 and 500 animals, you can really start to understand how they become so deadly. According to the blog, another thing that makes them more aggressive is injury. Apparently, a wounded Cape buffalo is considered especially heinous, and they're known as one of the most dangerous animals in all of Africa.

A hunter was killed by a Cape buffalo in 2025.

A Texas millionaire found himself the victim of a Cape buffalo he had been stalking during an African safari trip. Asher Watkins was gored on Aug. 3, 2025, while he was on the hunt with a trained guide and animal tracker. His family, which included his mother, stepfather, and brother, were waiting for him at the hunting lodge when the incident happened. According to the Daily Beast, Watkins was killed instantly.

The website for the safari that Watkins was taking part of notes that the Cape buffalo is an incredibly dangerous animal, and says that it kills a number of hunters every year, calling it the “most dangerous animal to pursue in Africa, let alone the world.” Sadly, it sounds like Watkins isn't the only person to lose their life in the hunt of big game, highlighting just how dangerous the practice is for both animals and the humans who are following them.

Are Cape buffalo endangered?

While the Cape buffalo may be dangerous to contend with, they aren't endangered themselves. According to the Beekse Bergen blog, the Cape buffalo is listed as "sensitive" on the IUCN Red List. That could be because there are still nearly half a million adult buffalo out there in the wild.