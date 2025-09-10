Underwater Robot Discovers Three New Species of Deep Sea Snailfish The species was discovered "along the abyssal seafloor offshore of California." By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 10 2025, 12:33 p.m. ET Source: MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute)/YouTube

Utilizing technology that was pioneered by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), scientists employed an underwater robot to discover three new species of snailfish. The three new species of snailfish were observed almost 11,000 feet underwater offshore of California. It is mesmerizing to think that innovative technology — aka, robots — was used to make such a stunning discovery so deep below the surface, where multiple species of snailfish have been minding their own business.

Article continues below advertisement

Because of technological innovations, we have been able to make underwater discoveries and sightings that would have otherwise been unthinkable and unknowable. Now, we have the knowledge that three new species of snailfish exist, ready to be observed from a safe and respectful distance to better understand their habits. Below, we explore the new research and observations of the three new species of snailfish so that you can learn more about this awesome discovery.

Article continues below advertisement

All about the new species of deep sea snailfish:

According to the stunning video published by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) YouTube account, "MBARI collaborators at SUNY Geneseo, with scientists from the University of Montana and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, have described three new deep-sea snailfishes, including one first discovered with MBARI’s remotely operated vehicle Doc Ricketts." The new species of snailfish was discovered "in the depths of Monterey Canyon," per the YouTube video.

The snailfish boasts "a distinctive pink color and a bumpy texture," according to the video. "Snailfish belong to the family Liparidae and typically feature a large head, jelly-like bodies covered in loose skin, and a narrow tail," according to Oceanographic Magazine. "Many snailfish species have a disk on their belly that allows them to grip the seafloor or hitchhike on larger animals, such as deep-sea crabs. Shallow-water snailfishes often cling to rocks and seaweed, curling up like a snail."

Article continues below advertisement

@mbari_news Meet the newest (and cutest) addition to the snailfish family 🐟⁠ ⁠ MBARI collaborators at SUNY Geneseo, with scientists from the University of Montana and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, have described three new deep-sea snailfishes, including one first discovered using MBARI’s remotely operated vehicle Doc Ricketts. ⁠ ⁠ Snailfishes make their homes in a variety of ocean habitats—from shallow tide pools to deep-sea trenches. The newly described bumpy snailfish (Careproctus colliculi), observed in the depths of Monterey Canyon nearly 3,300 meters (10,800 feet) underwater, has a distinctive pink color and a bumpy texture. ⁠ ⁠ MBARI’s technology is helping researchers document deep-sea biodiversity, and our collaborations with expert taxonomists around the world are helping to advance the discovery of life in the largest living space on Earth. What we’ve learned can help resource managers and policymakers make informed decisions about the future of the ocean to safeguard marine life and environments from threats like climate change and mining. #MBARI #DeepSea #DeepOcean #wakeupbaenewspeciesjustdropped ♬ Little Things - Adrián Berenguer

"Can’t wait for her to be added to the Animal Crossing ichthyology," writes one TikTok user, referring to the "newest (and cutest) addition to the snailfish family" as described by the MBARI News TikTok account. "Tell it I say pspsps or whatever that translates to in fish," another TikTok user humorously commented, referring to the sound that pet parents make to attract the attention of companion animals.

Article continues below advertisement

“The deep sea is home to an incredible diversity of organisms and a truly beautiful array of adaptations,” SUNY Geneseo associate professor, Mackenzie Gerringer, said, according to Oceanographic Magazine. “Our discovery of not one, but three, new species of snailfishes is a reminder of how much we have yet to learn about life on Earth and of the power of curiosity and exploration.”