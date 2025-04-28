Fact Check: Are Snakehead Fish Really Dangerous? Snakehead fish are native to Asia. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 28 2025, 1:44 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

The northern snakehead fish has become something of a legend thanks to their ability to live on both land and water. Combine that with their sharp teeth and notoriously predatory disposition, and these fish have become the stuff of nightmares for many. But, are snakehead fish dangerous?

To get that answer you'd first need to understand a bit more about the invasive fish, including why many in government are sounding the alarm about their presence in local waterways. Keep reading to learn more about these mysterious fish.

Are snakehead fish dangerous?

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), snakehead fish aren't typically aggressive towards humans. In fact, when they are kept in captivity they tend to shy away from humans, opting instead for seclusion and hiding. However, in the wild they can become a bit more predatory, especially if they are guarding their young or their eggs.

Additionally, the USGS notes that anyone who is handling a snakehead fish to do so with the utmost caution, considering the fish have sharp teeth which could cause injury.

Invasive snakehead fish alert issued April 2025.

While the snakehead fish may not exactly be dangerous for humans, it sounds like conservationist are wary of the impact the invasive predator is having on U.S. waterways. In fact, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Missouri Department of Conservation are asking people to target the fish when they're out fishing, specifically asking anglers to kill these fish when they spot them in the wild.

The statement was issued in the states of Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. In it, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asked to be notified after the fish had been captured and killed. Those who catch a "tagged snakehead" are asked to call 1-800-448-8322, where they can provide some information about the fish in order to receive a certificate of participation as well as a reward.

Where did snakehead fish come from?

The snakehead fish are native to Asia, and nobody seems certain exactly how they ended up in the U.S. That being said, the government has been able to trace the snakehead fish back to a pond in Crofton, Maryland in 2004, where they believe the snakehead fish first gained entry to the U.S. waterways.

Now, these fish can be found in bodies of water across the country, which includes the Chesapeake Bay watershed, and in other areas across the state of New York, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, and more. While it seems like the unusual fish has the ability to easily move from area to area thanks to their ability to live outside of the water for periods of time, it would be unwise for humans to get involved in the further colonization of these fish.