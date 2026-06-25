A Colossal Next Act: A Genetic Census of Every Endangered Species in America A new federal partnership tasks the dire-wolf company with sequencing and banking all 2,300-plus ESA-listed species — a logistical moonshot it's promising to give away for free. By Green Matters Staff Published June 25 2026, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: Adobe

Consider what it would actually take to preserve every endangered species in America. Not just the marquee names, the bald eagles, the grizzlies, the gray wolves — but all of them: the freshwater mussels, the desert pupfish, the obscure ones outside a university lab nobody has thought about in years. There are more than 2,300 species on the U.S. Endangered Species list, and most of them will never trend. Colossal Biosciences just committed to cataloging every last one.

Article continues below advertisement

The Dallas decacorn company, best known for resurrecting the dire wolf and next up a woolly mammoth, has signed a partnership with the Department of the Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to bank the genetic material of all 2,300-plus ESA-listed plants and animals. Through its BioVault network, Colossal is collecting living cell lines, reproductive tissue, and genomic DNA, with priority sampling already underway and the data flowing into federal recovery plans. It amounts to an attempt to compile a genetic catalog of sorts for American wildlife at the DNA level.

“Just as the Svalbard Global Seed Vault was created to preserve the genetic diversity of our food supply, this partnership aims to preserve the genetic diversity of life itself," said Ben Lamm, CEO and Co-Founder of Colossal Biosciences. "Every species is a library of evolutionary innovation millions of years in the making. Once lost, that knowledge disappears forever.

Article continues below advertisement

By preserving the genetic blueprint of every endangered species in America, we're creating a living archive of Earth's biodiversity—a modern-day Noah's Ark built from DNA and a permanent genetic backup of our nation's most imperiled species. This partnership is about ensuring that future generations inherit not just records of the natural world but the opportunity to protect, study, and restore it. The ability to safeguard biodiversity at this scale may prove to be one of the most important responsibilities of our generation."

Here's where a seasoned eye narrows. Announcements like this are easy to make and notoriously hard to deliver. What keeps this one different is the infrastructure behind it. Colossal already operates arguably the most advanced conservation biobanking and genomics operation in the world, and it has run real genetic-rescue work on species like the red wolf.

Article continues below advertisement

Crucially, every genome the project generates is to be deposited in open-access repositories at no cost, a move that turns a corporate asset into a public scientific record. "This initiative will redefine conservation in the United States. For the first time, we're creating a permanent genetic record of America's most vulnerable species before they're lost,” said Matt James, Chief Animal Officer at Colossal Biosciences.