U.S. Stink Bug Invasion to Get Even Worse in Some Areas, New Study Shows

Nobody likes stink bugs — slightly resembling cockroaches, they emit a foul odor when squashed, and unfortunately, their dead bodies attract more stink bugs. And if you've noticed that the stink bugs have been especially bad this year, there's a reason for that.

It's widely known that invasive species are increasing, with climate change-induced temperatures, but a new study conducted by the University of Washington confirmed stink bug invasions are supposed to become more widespread and get worse.