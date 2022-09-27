Swimming Pools Made From Upcycled Shipping Containers Are Sustainable Additions to Your Backyard

There are many easy ways to bring your yard or outdoor space to the next level, whether that means building a deck, constructing a fire pit, or just adding a little furniture. One of the best ways to up the ante — and to add value to your home — is to install a swimming pool. But between upkeep and installation, a pool certainly doesn't make for a cheap endeavor.

That's why shipping container pools make for a fun and eco-friendly addition to your living space.