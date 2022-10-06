Wood-Burning Stoves: Their Environmental Impact, and How to Use Them Safely and Sustainably

Whether you've ever vacationed in a log cabin, or if you live in a cold climate, you're likely somewhat familiar with wood stoves. Historically, wood stoves are among the first inventions that enabled people to experience indoor heating. Within minutes of igniting those logs, a wood-burning stove can heat up your house quickly and efficiently.

But with the amount of smoke they emit, and the wood they use, it begs the question: are wood stoves more sustainable than other heating methods?