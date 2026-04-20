People Are Flocking to Walmart To Purchase the Retailer’s Best Selling Birdbath These outdoor water features are great for bringing more birds to your yard. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 20 2026, 3:50 p.m. ET Source: nicoleinsc/TikTok

The joyous songs birds sing each day are a welcome sound for many who love to begin a new day with the chorus. A lot of the time, people will go out of their way to bring more birds into their yards, putting out seeds or planting the trees and flowers that keep these birds happy enough to share their song each day. But, you don't need a green thumb to get more birds in your yard. Often, you can entice these winged creatures simply by adding some bird-centric items to your yard.

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So often people skip the bird seed — since it can get messy and the costs can get pretty high depending on how often you're refilling the seed stations — instead opting to buy a birdbath instead. Walmart has a birdbath on its shelves that seems to be going viral online, causing this best selling birdbath to go flying off shelves. Not only does it seem to be a fan favorite among birds and humans a like, but at just $44.99, it won't break the bank if you decide to hop on the trend and buy one.

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Walmart's best selling birdbath is just $44.99.

Walmart's Best Choice Products Outdoor Rustic Pedestal Bird Bath Accent for Garden has become an absolute breakaway success for the retailer. The birdbath comes in 11 different colorways, and can be purchased for as little as $27.99, depending on which option you choose. The plastic fountain is made from polyresin, keeping it weather, frost, and UV-resistant, allowing it to withstand the elements if you decide to keep it out all year long.

The stand's hollow design allows you to fill it with water or sand if you live in an area with a lot of wind, so you don't have to worry about the bath getting knocked over during storms or when there's strong gusts in the forecast. Not only that, but it also comes with stakes so that you can reinforce the stand, and keep it stable and in place so that the neighborhood birds will feel safe coming by for a drink. While the birdbath does require assembly, you don't need any tools to build it.

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That's because all of the pieces screw together, taking less than 10 minutes to unbox and assemble. Standing at 28 inches tall and 20 inches in diameter, this birdbath holds about 0.8 gallons of water, making it idea; for standard bird species as well as some other visitors that may pop by for a drink of water, including bees, butterflies, and the occasional squirl. With a 4.5 star rating and 1,431 reviews, it's easy to see why everyone is talking about this birdbath.

The viral Walmart birdbath has a cool hack to give it an inexpensive upgrade.