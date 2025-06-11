You Might Be Looking for the Wrong Features When Buying a Bird Bath — Expert Reveals What to Check

Incorrect selection and poor maintenance, both factors, can make your birdbath instantly repellent to your bird guests.

Hummingbirds are known for their love of dripper-style weeping fountain baths, where they wash away stray drips of nectar accumulated on their feathers. Treecreepers are the “rain-bathing” types, as Bird Fact notes. Every feathery friend follows its own unique grooming ritual, and your bird bath should be fashioned in such a way that it suits your birdies. In a conversation with Country Living Magazine, bird expert Holly Grant revealed how backyard birders can make incorrect birdbath choices and how to select the best one.

The first tip is, depth matters. And so does material. Grant suggests buying a bath crafted in tough plastic or some easy-to-clean material. “Traditional vintage-style ceramic baths might be enchanting to your eyes, but your bird guests won’t like these. "Traditional concrete birdbaths sold in garden shops make nice lawn ornaments, but they aren’t the best type for birds. They’re often too deep. Additionally, glazed ones may be slippery, and they’re often hard to clean. Also, concrete may crack if the temperature drops below freezing," she explained.

As for the depth, Grant suggested creating a birdbath that has a gentle slope, which will allow the birds to wade into the water. "Ideally, the water should be no deeper than 1 inch at the edges, sloping to a maximum of 2 inches deep in the middle of the bath," the expert said. She added that birders should prefer ground-level baths over those mounted on raised platforms. "Though raised baths will attract birds, they seem to prefer baths that are at ground level. [You] can make a bath out of a garbage can lid, shallow dishes, a saucer-type snow sled, or even an old frying pan."

Another suggestion is to give your bird visitors sufficient space as they bathe and avoid intruding too much in their bathtime. Plus, your birdbath should be positioned in such a way that your birds can see in all directions, not just for enjoyment, but for safety as well. "While birds are bathing, they are vulnerable to predators, especially to cats. Make sure there is open ground separating your birdbath from the nearest thick shrubbery, so birds have a better chance to see prowling cats and get away in time," explained Grant. And if you have pet cats, make them wear bells so the sound will alert the birds whenever they’re around.

For birds like hummingbirds, adding fountain features is a good idea, and so are stones and shrubs, which will provide them with protective cover. "Birds love dripping water. Buy a dripper or sprayer, or recycle an old bucket or plastic container by punching a tiny hole in the bottom, filling it with water, and hanging it above the birdbath so the water drips out," Grant explained.

Last and most important advice Grant spilled for the birdkeepers is to change the birdbath’s water regularly and scrub it clean with soap, mild detergent, and water. Good birdbath hygiene will not only make it more attractive to your bird guests but also eliminate the need for buying mosquito dunks. Clean water will automatically prevent mosquitoes from settling, breeding, and hatching eggs in the birdbath. Grant also advised against using additives in the birdbath water, because you just don’t know the whole chemical story. Anything could trigger a negative reaction in your birds, which isn’t why you’ve installed the birdbath in the first place.