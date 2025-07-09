Gardener Creates a Self-Cleaning Solar Bird Bath Using Two Flower Pots — Now, Many People Want It

The gardener used two blue planter pots of different sizes from Lowe's to make a cost-effective, functional, and eco-friendly bird bath.

A hummingbird hops from a cluster of coneflowers to honeysuckles to sip nectar. Some sparrows creep around to grab some insects for protein. Some orioles are seen with a caterpillar still dangling from their beaks. At one point, all these feathered visitors plunge into the shallow pool of a bird bath. Peeping from behind a window, the birdkeeper smiles in satisfaction at seeing this splashing bird bath scene. But the hassle of cleaning it regularly, however, is not so pleasing. In a TikTok video, gardener Miss Gracie The Doodle (@missgracie.thedoodle) demonstrated a “DIY solar bird bath fountain” that can keep your bird bath clean for longer while saving you a lot of electricity.

Gardener demonstrates how to create a solar bird fountain using stackable planter pots. (Image Source: TikTok | @missgracie.thedoodle)

Miss Gracie utilized two existing flower pots to create a cost-effective solar bird bath as seen in the video. The relaxing footage opened with Miss Gracie pressing the topsoil inside a blue flower planter she bought from Lowe’s. The next scene displayed a bed of rocks and pebbles nestled beside a clump of flowering bush, which she drizzled with a water sprayer. She tossed some of these rocks inside the blue planter pot and submerged them in water. Another blue planter, smaller than the previous one, was stacked on top of the larger planter. Around the border at its base, she sprinkled an assortment of flower clusters in reds, pinks, purples, and yellows, which created a stunning contrast with the navy blue color of the planter.

Gardener demonstrates how to create a solar bird fountain using stackable planter pots (Image Source: TikTok | @missgracie.thedoodle)

Once the entire border was overflowing with flowers, she inserted a 6’7” solar fountain in the mouth of the upper, small-sized planter. Using a pair of scissors, she cut and trimmed the blades of the foam float, so it started bobbing in water. She stationed the solar bird fountain on a sidewalk outlining the garden. In no time, shimmery jets of water shot from the fountain’s spout and rushed towards the sky, creating an eye-catching display likened to showers of rain. Rub-a-dub-dub, two catbirds in a tub.

Beautiful orange bird dipping its feathers in the shallow pool of a birdbath (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Peter Nyren)

“Just stack a flower pot with no holes inside, add rock, water, and your solar fountain by Dream Garden. It has several nozzles to choose from to stack and make endless spray or bubble options. No electricity needed, just the sun,” Miss Gracie wrote in the caption, describing the process. In a comment, she expressed, “I love the peace and quiet it brings to my area.”

Image Source: TikTok | @xenzoplants

Image Source: TikTok | @secret.life.of.birds

The video led her fellow birders to Lowe’s to snag these flowering pots. “That is so beautiful. heading to Lowe’s tomorrow,” commented @mary. Many said they found the tutorial helpful and were already inspired to set up a bird bath in their own garden. “I'm definitely trying this. It's beautiful,” said @tracyt. @cathyanderson52 wrote, “That is perfection!” @gemma shared a similar episode, “After helping my son plant flowers and seeing his fountain, I wanted one. I have one too, just bought it. Gave one to my daughter, and hers floats in her pool.”

You can follow Miss Gracie The Doodle (@missgracie.thedoodle) on TikTok for home and garden product reviews.

