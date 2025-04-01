Amazon Is Selling a Two-Story Eco-Friendly Tiny House for $30K It also comes with a 30-day easy return. By Anna Quintana Published April 1 2025, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Amazon

Forget Zillow. When it comes to the housing market, Amazon has a few "listings" on their website.

The e-commerce giant is now selling a two-story tiny house, complete with two separate lockable rooms online, prompting many to wonder if it is actually liveable.

You can buy a two-story tiny house on Amazon for $30K.

According to Redfin, the average cost of a starter home in the United States in 2024 was $240,000, with the median home price hitting $384,000 in March 2024. However, for less than a quarter of that price, you can buy a two-story tiny home on Amazon.

Sold by WalkMax, the tiny house is a two-layer structure that features two separate lockable rooms, which the company emphasizes is best for home offices, guest accommodations, or emergency shelters. The tiny house is relatively easy to build, requiring only 72 to 120 hours and 3 to 5 workers using basic tools.

Source: Amazon

The post also states that the house is made from corrosion-resistant materials and comes pre-installed with five LED lights, two motion sensors, and 12 electrical outlets. The house, which is approximately 290.63 square feet, does not require a construction permit.

Here are some frequently asked questions about Amazon's tiny house:

According to the seller, the prefabricated tiny home does not come with any appliances or plumbing, but they do provide "output lines for pollution/electricity, for free." The customer is also able to paint the outer wall, and the inner wall is available for customized wallpaper.

So, how long does it take to delivered and built after ordering? Just 15 days. And there are plenty of options for tiny houses on Amazon, including this two-story steel prefabricated home selling for $21,000 and this expandable container home for $10,000.

The tiny house trend is on the rise in America.

Brands such as Boxabl and Connect Homes have been popping up with the mission to revolutionize the housing market and make homes more affordable. Following the Los Angeles wildfires, tiny homes or "Accessory dwelling units" have also been a short-term solution as homeowners rebuild, per Inc.

Source: Unsplash+